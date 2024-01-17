Later and Mavrck Unite to Help Brands and Influencers Drive Predictable Performance Through Social

The two industry-leading tech companies will now operate as a singular brand, named Later, with a shared mission to build the world's first Social Revenue Platform™.

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the social marketing space as two industry leaders, Later and Mavrck, officially become one brand, with a new logo and mission.

Mavrck, an award-winning influencer marketing solution, acquired Later, a leading social media management platform and link in bio tool, in April 2022.

Under the united banner of Later, their three flagship products are:

  • Later Social™: a social media scheduling and management tool for all major social platforms.
  • Later Influence™: an enterprise-level influencer marketing solution.
  • Later Link in Bio: a fully customizable link in bio tool that helps drive traffic and revenue from Instagram & TikTok.

"Together, we now serve more than eight million users and enterprise clients," said Lyle Stevens, CEO, Later. "The two companies are united by a shared passion to enable people to make a living with their creativity through our first-ever Social Revenue Platform."

The unified platform is actively in development with a vision to seamlessly integrate the finest features of social media management, influencer marketing, and link in bio tools onto a singular platform. This all-in-one destination aims to empower brands, marketers, and creators to effortlessly reach new audiences, drive engagement, and generate predictable ROI.

"Innovation is core to our ethos and our team is committed to pioneering the next wave of solutions in the social marketing era. As we unify our product lines, we'll release a series of new integrated experiences, tools, and services that maximize how brands and influencers drive predictable performance through social," said Justin Withers, Chief Product Officer, Later.

As part of the brand unification, Later also unveils new branding that signifies a step forward in our journey to enrich the experiences of our customers.

"Our rebrand is more than a visual change; it reaffirms our dedication to nurturing and empowering our community and customers," said Sarah Bugeja, VP of Marketing, Later. "We aim for Later to be your success partner, providing innovative solutions for marketers and creators to achieve their social marketing and revenue goals effectively."

Now unified under the Later banner, all employees will continue to operate remotely and from hub cities in Boston, MA, Toronto, ON, and Vancouver, BC.

"Uniting under the Later brand gives us a clear focus on delivering value to our customers and the creators we collaborate with. We're thrilled to collaboratively shape the future of social media marketing with them," added Lyle Stevens, CEO, Later. 

To learn more about Later, go to www.later.com

About Later 

Later is the world's first Social Revenue Platform.

With over 8M users and enterprise clients, Later helps marketers create high-performing social content and collaborate with creators to reach new audiences, drive engagement, and generate predictable ROI.

As a trusted partner and go-to resource for social media advice, Later will help you create an engaged community for reliable performance and repeatable growth.

Learn more: later.com

