Later Announces Leadership Transition, Names New CEO

Co-founder Lyle Stevens Assumes Role of Chief Strategy Officer and Scott Sutton Named Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Expansion.

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Later , a social and influencer marketing leader, announces co-founder and CEO Lyle Stevens will transition to Chief Strategy Officer and current COO, Scott Sutton will step into the role of CEO.

Today's announcement positions Later for continued strategic growth and innovation, enabling the company to build on its existing trajectory. Sutton's prior experience at ZoomInfo, Daimler and others included responsibility for operations, finance and transitions through multiple funding stages and IPO, makes him the ideal leader for Later's next phase.

Scott Sutton, CEO, Later Lyle Stevens, CSO, Later

"I am honored to accept the role of CEO," said Scott Sutton, CEO, Later. "It was Lyle's guidance and expertise that brought Later to where it is today and I am grateful for his support. Together with Lyle and the rest of the executive team, we are poised to execute on the Later vision and deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners and stakeholders."

Stevens will remain a member of the board and executive leadership team, continuing a tenure that began when he founded Mavrck in 2014. Mavrck acquired Later in 2022, and earlier this year, the companies announced they united under the Later brand. Under his new title, Stevens will focus on driving innovation, building strategic partnerships, corporate development, and future planning for Later.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Scott through this transition and as we shape the strategy and future of Later," said Lyle Stevens, former CEO and now Chief Strategy Officer, Later. "Scott brings exceptional leadership and a relentless drive for operational excellence to the role."

Later serves more than eight million users and enterprise clients with its three flagship products:

Later Social™: a social media scheduling and management tool.

Later Influence™: an enterprise-level influencer marketing solution.

Later Link in Bio: a customizable link in bio tool that drives traffic and revenue from Instagram and TikTok.

To learn more about Later, go to www.later.com

About Later

Later is a leading social and influencer marketing solution and link in bio tool. With over 8M users and enterprise clients, Later helps marketers create high-performing social content and collaborate with creators to reach new audiences, drive engagement and generate predictable ROI across all major social platforms.

Visit the Later Newsroom for shareable assets, logos and more.

Media Contact - Agency

Jennifer Brown

JP Squared, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Later