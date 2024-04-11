Later Launches Beyond Influence Podcast With CEO Scott Sutton and Influencer and Former Love Is Blind Cast Member Kwame Appiah

The leading influencer marketing and social media management company also announces Appiah's new role as head of influencer engagement.

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, a leader in social media management and influencer marketing, launches Beyond Influence, a podcast designed for creators and influencers, marketers, and social media enthusiasts. Hosted by Kwame Appiah and Later CEO Scott Sutton, the podcast aims to remove barriers to a successful creator career; provide a roadmap for meaningful relationships between brands, consumers, and creators; and unpack the experience from the top voices who know the industry best. The first episode airs on Tuesday, April 16.

Beyond Influence co-hosts Scott Sutton, CEO of Later, and Kwame Appiah.

"We saw a pervasive gap in how influencer marketing is often discussed versus its meaningful contributions to awareness, revenue and community-building," said Sutton. "Through the conversations we have on Beyond Influence, we want to change the narrative around influencers and creators and elevate discussions about the creator ecosystem to benefit everyone - brands, consumers, creators, and influencers."

Joining Sutton on the podcast is well-known creator Kwame Appiah, newly named head of influencer and creator engagement at Later. Appiah is a long-time creator on TikTok and Instagram and previously held roles of increasing responsibility in business development at companies including Common Room, Builder.io, and ZoomInfo. Appiah rose to prominence on the Netflix show, Love Is Blind.

"Kwame brings unique experience to our team," continued Sutton. "His technology acumen and business background combined with experience building and monetizing an audience make him the ideal person to lead influencer engagement at Later. In this role, Kwame will be a bridge between content creators and brands to help achieve our goals toward richer, deeper partnerships."

The first episode of Beyond Influence airs on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, and will feature a conversation between Sutton and Appiah. Episodes will be released every two weeks, and future shows will include guests such as Tessa Barton, Marshall Glaze, Chelsea Griffin, Carla Marie and Jason Tartick, among others.

"We are in a time when everyone with a phone can be a creator," said Appiah. "Additionally, more and more generations are leveraging platforms to earn an income and the creator economy is not slowing down. A leading financial services company predicted the creator economy would be valued at more than $70 billion in 2024 and some studies anticipate marketers will spend nearly $6 billion on influencer marketing this year. We want to increase opportunities for current and potential creators and influencers to collaborate and learn alongside brands through meaningful conversations. Beyond Influence is just the start."



Watch the Beyond Influence trailer on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

