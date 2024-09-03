Later Announces Three Executive Appointments to Further Accelerate Business Growth and Product Development Momentum

"Jose, Jamie and Justin bring a wealth of experience to their respective roles," said Scott Sutton, CEO, Later. "All three will be instrumental in accelerating Later's business and technology growth as we build a unified platform that enables collaboration between marketers and creators to drive value across social media and influencer marketing."

Jose, who has been serving as interim Chief Financial Officer for the past year, now joins Later full time. He brings over 25 years of executive operating, investing and governance expertise including successful exits at Prolexic (Akamai), Terremark (Verizon), and FirstCom (AT&T) and started his career in public accounting at KPMG. In addition to his role at Later, Jose serves as an advisor and board member to a number of technology sector businesses. Jose has degrees in accounting and business administration from the University of Miami.

Joining as Chief Information and Technology Officer, Jamie will build on the momentum of recent new product launches including Social Listening and accelerate Later's path to delivering a comprehensive Social Revenue Platform™. Jamie brings over 30 years of SaaS technology leadership experience most recently as Chief Technology and Information Officer at BetterCloud. Prior to that, he held similar leadership roles at Twilio Inc. SendGrid, Intel and McAfee, among other organizations. Jamie has a computer science degree from St. Lawrence College and an MBA from Aspen University.

Justin, who served as Later's Chief Product Officer for the past year, now steps into an expanded role as Chief Growth Officer to lead both marketing and product. Justin will play a critical role in positioning the company as the leading Social Revenue Platform™ driving predictable, full-funnel outcomes for brands and creators. Prior to joining Later in July 2023, Justin held senior leadership roles in marketing, product, and strategy at ZoomInfo, and various marketing roles at Navex Global. He has a degree in management and corporate finance from Brigham Young University.

About Later

Later is a leading social and influencer marketing solution and link in bio tool. With over eight million users and enterprise clients, Later helps marketers create high-performing social content and collaborate with creators to reach new audiences, drive engagement, and generate predictable ROI across all major social platforms.

Visit the Later Newsroom for shareable assets, logos, and more.

Media Contact - Agency

Jennifer Brown

JP Squared, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Later