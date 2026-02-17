Later Launches Later 360, Unified Reporting Across the Industry's Most Powerful Creator Data

Built on the world's richest creator dataset, Later 360 delivers enterprise reporting with complete visibility from engagement to verified sales

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Later , the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company , today launches Later 360, a unified reporting suite that gives brands complete visibility across their influencer programs, from top-of-funnel awareness to bottom-of-funnel sales. For the first time, marketers can see organic performance, paid amplification, and commerce outcomes in a single view, built specifically to handle the complexity of enterprise multi-channel programs.

Behind the reporting is Later's industry-leading dataset: over $2 billion in verified influencer-driven purchases, more than 1 billion Link in Bio transactions, an ecosystem of 16 million creators, and millions of scheduled social posts generating over 130 billion annual impressions. Powered by Later EdgeAI , the company's proprietary predictive intelligence engine, Later 360 transforms extensive performance data into actionable intelligence. Now, teams can identify what drives engagement, what converts to sales, and where to invest next—without manual reporting or fragmented dashboards.

"Later 360 is intelligence built for how your business actually runs," said Justin Withers, CPO of Later. "Enterprise teams need reporting that reflects the complexity of their programs. When marketers can see the complete story of their influencer investments in a way that aligns with their business structure, they make bolder decisions with greater confidence."

For enterprise customers, Later 360 extends beyond standard reporting to deliver deeper insights that reflect how large organizations operate. Brands can track performance by product category, creator tier, retailer channel, and campaign objective—seeing projected vs. actual spend, category-level ROI, and cross-platform performance in formats built for their specific workflows.

Reports populate automatically as campaigns run, creating a single source of truth that unifies organic, paid, and commerce data across all influencer activations. Enterprise teams can filter and segment by platform, campaign, creator tier, product category, retailer, or any business-specific dimension that matters to their organization. The system connects seamlessly with existing marketing analytics, integrating Later Influence and Mavely commerce data without manual data stitching.

"This is a significant step forward for the industry," said Danielle Wasserman, Manager, Social Media and Content at BISSELL Homecare, Inc. "For the first time, we can see the entire story of our influencer program in a way that aligns with how our business runs. Later 360 gives us the flexibility and visibility to move faster, prove value across the full funnel, and invest with conviction."

In an industry where fragmented data often obscures the full value of creator partnerships, Later 360 delivers the clarity enterprise marketers need to scale performance-driven influencer programs. The launch reinforces Later's position as the enterprise standard for influencer marketing, combining advanced technology with the industry's richest creator dataset to drive measurable business outcomes.

Later 360 is available now to select customers based on program eligibility.

