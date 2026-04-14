Later More Than Doubles Enterprise Business as Influencer Marketing Becomes a Performance Channel

The company surpasses $2.9B in creator-driven commerce, appoints new CTO and expands AI capabilities

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, the enterprise standard for influencer marketing and social commerce, today announces record performance milestones for Q1 2026. Fueled by strong enterprise momentum and a comprehensive rebrand launched at SXSW 2026, Later reported over 100% year-over-year growth in enterprise business for Q1 2026 as Fortune 500 brands consolidate their creator and social programs around a single, intelligent solution.

Later now powers $2.9 billion in verified influencer-driven purchases, giving brands direct visibility into influencer media ROI, and has delivered more than $250 million in cumulative creator payouts. Together, these figures reflect the scale and accountability that enterprise marketers increasingly demand.

Enterprise Brands Double Down on Creator-Led Growth

Much of Later's growth in Q1 2026 comes from existing enterprise clients expanding their investments in influencer marketing with Later. Nike, Southwest Airlines, Wayfair, and Unilever are among the industry leaders now relying on Later to power their creator programs at scale.

"The industry has moved into an era of total accountability," said Scott Sutton, CEO of Later. "Brands are asking how to run creator marketing with the accuracy of any other performance channel. Our growth reflects how brands think about creator-led campaigns now: from gut-feel to data-driven programs that deliver measurable social revenue at scale."

"Stanley 1913 is constantly looking for ways to connect more authentically with our customers through trusted voices," said Karla Tafra, Sr. Manager, Influencer and Affiliate at Stanley 1913. "Later gives us the data precision to orchestrate creator-led moments that resonate culturally and deliver the measurable impact our business demands."

New CTO to Accelerate Later's AI Leadership

To lead the next phase of its technical evolution, Later appointed Mohsin Hussain as Chief Technology Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Hussain joins from LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), where he served as CTO and EVP, leading global engineering across more than 1,000 customers. His 25-year career spans Criteo and AOL/Netscape, with deep expertise in machine learning, data science, AI-native systems and scaling large, complex technology platforms.

"Later is sitting on the world's richest creator dataset," said Mohsin Hussain, CTO of Later. "I joined because the data infrastructure we're building today will shape how brands run creator programs for years to come. I look forward to strengthening our engineering culture and accelerating the innovation behind Later EdgeAI to ensure our technology continues to meet the evolving needs of the world's favorite brands."

Hussain will accelerate innovation behind Later EdgeAI, the company's proprietary predictive intelligence engine. Combined with Later's managed services, Later's AI-enabled technology helped marketers manage over 70% more creators per campaign, achieve over 40% higher engagement, and save more than 30% in creator fees in the last year. Later's AI capabilities are optimizing creator discovery and performance forecasting, transforming what was once a manual process into an AI-native, scalable one.

Q1 Milestones and What's Ahead

The company's growth prompted a corresponding evolution in how Later presents itself in market. Key Q1 milestones and upcoming initiatives include:

G2 Recognition: Later was named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports for Influencer Marketing Platforms for the fifth consecutive year, alongside Leader recognition in Social Media Management and Social Media Analytics.

Later was named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports for Influencer Marketing Platforms for the fifth consecutive year, alongside Leader recognition in Social Media Management and Social Media Analytics. Rebrand and "Made You Look" Campaign: In late February, Later unveiled a comprehensive rebrand with an updated logo, new visual identity and brand voice reflecting its expansion from a social media scheduling tool to a unified creator intelligence solution. The rebrand launched at scale during SXSW 2026, where Later debuted its brand campaign "Made You Look."

In late February, Later unveiled a comprehensive rebrand with an updated logo, new visual identity and brand voice reflecting its expansion from a social media scheduling tool to a unified creator intelligence solution. The rebrand launched at scale during SXSW 2026, where Later debuted its brand campaign "Made You Look." CMO Advisory Board: Later will launch its inaugural CMO Advisory Board, convening marketing leaders from the world's largest brands to tactically explore topics like AI-driven creator discovery and how creators function as strategic growth levers in a performance-first landscape.

For more information about Later and its vision, visit later.com.

About Later

Later is the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, delivering the predictable performance enterprise brands demand and the reliable revenue creators deserve. Its AI-powered technology draws from a decade of creator, content, and commerce data from billions of social interactions, $2.9B+ in influencer-driven purchases, and deep integrations with Meta, TikTok, and more. With its team of high-touch strategists, Later delivers campaigns that look like art and perform like science. Trusted by global leaders like Nike, Southwest Airlines, and Unilever, Later is where the creator economy meets the bottom line. Learn more at later.com.

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SOURCE Later