Latest Acquisition Further Expands Easy Ice Presence in the Southwest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, LLC, the nation's largest provider of managed commercial ice machine rentals, continues a year of significant growth with yet another acquisition in New Mexico. With this purchase, Easy Ice will take over operations of the ice machine division at Ed's Refrigeration—which has provided service out of Albuquerque, New Mexico since 1973.

Over their decades of serving a diverse variety of businesses in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and other surrounding areas, Ed's Refrigeration has developed a reputation for consistent, professional, and on-time service—a legacy that aligns perfectly with how Easy Ice operates and will serve their new customers.

"Ed's Refrigeration increases our density and compliments the recent investment Easy Ice made in New Mexico. We're also excited to enhance our service offerings and improve the customer experience as we establish ourselves as the market leader throughout the Southwest."

-Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer

Ed's Refrigeration is currently under its second generation of family ownership, serving businesses like restaurants, bars, hotels, offices, and more—primarily using Hoshizaki ice equipment. With combined decades of experience with Hoshizaki, the Easy Ice team expects the transition to be smooth for both Ed's Refrigeration's current customers as well as their employees.

As temperatures rise this summer, Easy Ice couldn't be more thrilled to keep the ball rolling in the Southwest and get more ice to their customers living in this hotter climate!

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 33,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit easyice.com.

SOURCE Easy Ice