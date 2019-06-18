Latest and Greatest: 2020 Lexus GX 460 Adds Standard Lexus Safety System+ and Available All-New Off-Road Package

Versatility best describes the luxurious three-row GX. It's not only engineered for all kinds of terrain, including extreme off-road conditions, it also displays exceptional craftsmanship throughout and seating for up to seven passengers. Heated and ventilated front seats are available as a standalone option for the base model and standard on Premium and Luxury models. In the Sport Design Package for Premium and Luxury trims, captain's chairs comprise the second-row seating.

The 2020 GX wears an updated signature spindle grille that gives it distinctive, standout style which better aligns with the entire Lexus portfolio. Flanking the grille are new standard Premium triple-beam LED headlamps that accent the grille's refined style. The available Sport Design Package puts an extra touch on the luxury SUV with special details, such as an exclusive lower grille surround, rear valence, side mirrors, matte black exhaust tip, scarlet taillamps and 19-inch alloy wheels with a Gunmetal Metallic finish.

Command the City and the Weekend

A dual-purpose luxury vehicle, GX 460 can go from a short work commute in the city, to a long family vacation deep in the Rocky Mountains. The standard engine is a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V8 producing 329 lb.-ft. of peak torque. Combine that with a 6,500-lb. towing capacity, and you've got an ideal boat hauler. Towing is aided with Trailer Sway Control, a function of the Vehicle Stability Control that enhances straight-line tracking.

Handcrafted Details and Hand-Selected Materials

Elegance is standard on the GX 460. Available features include a wood and leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, crafted exclusively with hand-selected materials. The GX's available semi-aniline leather is dyed completely through, unlike most leathers with conventional surface dyes. New for 2020, Premium and Luxury grades are equipped with an elegant Gray Sapele wood with aluminum trim.

The GX comes in seven vibrant exterior colors: Starfire Pearl, Atomic Silver, Nebula Gray Pearl, Nightfall Mica, Fire Agate Pearl, Black Onyx and Claret Mica. The GX interior is available in the following four colors: Black, Sepia, Ecru, and all-new Rioja Red with black headliner.

Control of the Road

Utilizing the technology of the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), the GX 460 enhances handling and ride comfort by helping to keep the vehicle level in both on and off-road conditions. When the GX encounters an uneven surface, one compressed cylinder causes fluid to flow to the other cylinder, helping the vehicle to keep all four wheels on the ground. The system works without any action needed by the driver.

Another asset of the GX for on-road smoothness is the available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). The AVS uses electronically controlled dampers that adjust to road surface conditions. The driver can tailor the ride by selecting from Normal, Sport, or Comfort modes.

Four-Wheel Active Traction

With a full-time automatic four-wheel drive system, the Lexus GX 460 is at home on the backcountry trails as it is in the mall parking lot.

A TORSEN® torque-sensing limited slip center differential distributes power 40:60 front to rear under most driving conditions and changes the ratio as needed based on wheel slip. The four-wheel drive system offers a low range for slow speed off-road driving, and the center differential can be electronically locked.

The two-speed transfer case with low range is supported by a wide array of chassis control technology. With Downhill Assist Control (DAC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and available Crawl Control, the GX can roam unpaved roads, trails, and steep inclines with confidence.

Off-Road Prowess

Enhancing GX's already capable skillset when the pavement ends is the all-new Off-Road Package that's available on Luxury grade. The package offers proven off-road technologies such as Lexus' Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors with driver and passenger cameras; transmission cooler; fuel tank protector; Crawl Control; and Multi-Terrain Select.

Multi-Terrain Select allows you to choose from multiple surfaces such as loose rocks, mud and sand, moguls, and more to optimize drivability. This advanced system regulates wheelspin by automatically adjusting the engine throttle and brakes, helping improve traction. Demanding off-road situations necessitate constant awareness of all surroundings. With the Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors, front passengers can view front, rear, side, and now under (displaying terrain and tire location underneath your vehicle) camera views on the navigation screen, providing the most avid off-road driver peace of mind.

Crawl Control – Advanced Technology

Activated with the press of a button, the available Crawl Control system is designed to automatically maintain an optimal slow and steady pace over demanding landscapes. Crawl Control is designed for driving on difficult terrain at low speeds and automatically modulates the throttle and brakes on five low-speed settings, so drivers can keep their focus on steering through difficult terrain.

Engaged when the vehicle is in low range, Crawl Control allows the vehicle to move forward or in reverse at one of five driver-selectable low-speed settings. Crawl Control also engages the front and rear "virtual" Locking differentials to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior. Crawl Control can also help the driver navigate the GX 460 through sand, mud, or snow.

Multimedia and Connected Technologies

The Lexus multimedia system on the GX offers a touchscreen with a customizable home screen that can display three sections simultaneously. The available navigation system's three-dimensional map view makes it an even more effective driving partner. Rear seat passengers can power their mobile devices thanks to two additional USB ports, bringing the GX's total to four.

Drivers can navigate with peace of mind thanks to Lexus Enform Safety Connect, which is included for the first 10 years of ownership. It allows for access to Lexus Enform response centers 24/7/365. With Lexus Enform Service Connect, the vehicle can also send alerts for specific factory recommended maintenance, simultaneously alerting a preferred Lexus retailer.

The Lexus Enform Remote service lets you lock and unlock doors, start the engine and climate control, check the fuel level and more all through your smartphone, smartwatch or devices enabled with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. And it's included for the first year of ownership.

Lexus Safety

The Lexus GX 460 is equipped to handle today's modern family and is designed to help them arrive in style, comfort, and safety wherever their adventures lead.

Bolstering this mission is the addition of the Lexus Safety System+ suite of technologies that is now standard on the entire 2020 Lexus vehicle lineup. Lexus Safety System+ includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High Beams and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

From advanced lane-assistance technology to intuitive high beams that offer added illumination to help keep you focused on the road ahead, this integrated suite of standard active safety equipment brings us one step closer to a world without crashes.

- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lexus Safety System+ includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection that's designed to help detect a vehicle or a pedestrian in the path of your Lexus under certain conditions. Should it detect a potential frontal collision, it prompts the driver to take evasive action and may automatically prepare Brake Assist for increased brake force and, in some cases, can even automatically brake the vehicle to a stop.

- Lane Departure Alert

Lane Departure Alert is designed to provide an audible alert if an inadvertent lane departure is detected.

- Intelligent High Beams

To help provide greater visibility for the driver, as well as fellow drivers, this system offers added illumination to help keep the GX's driver focused on the road. When the road ahead is clear, the system defaults to high-beam mode, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects the headlamps or taillamps of vehicles ahead.

- High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

This system uses radar and camera technology to help you maintain a preset speed and following distance from the vehicle ahead. If a driver gets closer than the preset distance, the throttle is automatically reduced, and the brakes may automatically be applied. As soon as the road ahead clears, the GX returns to its preset speed.

Experience a utility vehicle luxuriously crafted to take you further than ever before—meet the 2020 Lexus GX.

