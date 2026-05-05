Latest Research Supports Proactive Hearing Care

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Hearing Society (IHS) is celebrating May as Better Hearing Month by sharing the latest research about hearing loss, ultimately encouraging you to take proactive steps to address your hearing loss. Newly released research emphasizes the strong connection between cognition and hearing health:

In a recent 2026 study, Chinese scientists observed behavioral traits of mice injected with diphtheria toxins meant to cause hearing damage and compared it to mice who had not been injected. Their research concluded that, "…a causal relationship exists between hearing loss and cognitive decline." 1

In another 2026 study, Bruna Mussoi, PhD, AuD, explored if hidden hearing loss could explain why aging makes speech-in-noise listening harder. Mussoi's study found that, "multiple factors—such as neural aging in the brainstem or brain, and of thinking skills—may interact to affect every day listening ability and we may need broader, more holistic approaches to understand and treat age-related hearing challenges."2

This latest research sheds light on why seeking the care from a licensed professional is essential to address your hearing loss. IHS President Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS, said, "Scheduling regular hearing tests is crucial for early detection and intervention of hearing loss. IHS invites people to utilize the Find a Provider tool on the IHS website to locate a licensed hearing healthcare professional near you."

If you are wondering if you need a hearing test, here are some guidelines to get started:

People should get their hearing tested every three years.

People regularly exposed to noise should have an annual hearing test.

People who notice a change in their hearing or develop tinnitus should have their hearing checked as soon as possible.

Current hearing aid wearers should have an annual hearing test.

Find a licensed Hearing Aid Specialist near you.

If you are experiencing hearing loss, it is a journey that can be isolating but one that you don't have to face alone. May as Better Hearing Month serves as a reminder of the significance of hearing health, but it is also a month to highlight the important work of hearing healthcare professionals who counsel individuals on their journey to better hearing. If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, visit the find a provider page on the IHS website to get started.

Sources

Auditory activity sustains adult neurogenesis and cognition through the locus coeruleus-norepinephrine system: Cell Stem Cell

Complexity Behind Why Hearing in Noise Gets Harder With Age — Hearing Health Foundation

About the International Hearing Society

The International Hearing Society (IHS) is a membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide, including hearing aid specialists. IHS members are engaged in the practice of performing hearing assessments, ordering the use of, selecting, fitting, and dispensing hearing instruments, counseling patients, and providing aftercare services. Founded in 1951, IHS protects, represents, and promotes the interests of hearing healthcare and hearing healthcare professionals. For more information visit www.ihsinfo.org.

SOURCE International Hearing Society