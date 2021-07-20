Latest Unanet Product Enhancements Demonstrate Dedication to Customer Experience and Success

DULLES, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, today released the latest enhancements to its award-winning software. The new features are designed specifically to give customers integrated, industry-leading service and support, and further demonstrate why Unanet is rapidly becoming the ERP and CRM provider of choice for thousands of government contractor, architecture, engineering and construction companies across the nation.

"While we continue to innovate and deliver the latest features and functions that the market expects from an industry-leading ERP provider, the customer experience is our true focus," said Assad Jarrahian, Chief Product Offer for Unanet. "Companies using Unanet are more than customers, they are partners in the Unanet community with the ability to engage, suggest, explore and innovate right alongside us so they have the best solutions possible to achieve success."

In addition to new features such as enhanced dashboards, project management and billing functions, and new mobile capabilities, the latest release gives project-based customers across all industries four distinct advantages:

Unanet First Look Program – A new initiative that enables customers to participate and provide feedback throughout the development process. In this proactive research program, Unanet product managers and designers conduct surveys, interviews, focus groups, design reviews, and usability tests across the customer base to learn more about customers' unique needs.

– A new initiative that enables customers to participate and provide feedback throughout the development process. In this proactive research program, Unanet product managers and designers conduct surveys, interviews, focus groups, design reviews, and usability tests across the customer base to learn more about customers' unique needs. New Customer Experience Portal – This improved experience for GovCon, architecture, engineering, construction ERP and CRM users provides a forum for customers to share best practices while also offering seamless navigation, training, knowledge, support tickets and suggestions. Customers can consolidate all information into one system, even with multiple products, for a unified experience and a 360-degree real-time view of their Unanet solutions.

The new customer experience launched for GovCon customers this summer and will roll out to AEC later this year.

The Unanet Customer Suggestions Portal – A responsive feedback loop for product suggestions, unlimited voting and real-time updates on product deliveries. This portal drives product growth and fosters community among Unanet users, while serving as a collaborative tool for development.

Unanet University – A program with high-value information enabling industry leaders in GovCon and AEC with the ability to become certified experts on Unanet's solution suites and access points.

"The Unanet community is stronger than ever and we're focused on bolstering it with portals, features and experiences that are meaningful to the users," said Jeff Davison, Chief Customer Officer for Unanet. "We succeed when our customers do, so collaboration and the user experience is always our top priority."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Professional Services. More than 3,200 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

