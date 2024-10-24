Latest version of CGI ProperPay revolutionizes payment and revenue integrity for healthcare payers and providers with AI-driven capabilities

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced the launch of the redesigned CGI ProperPay, a cloud-based solution designed to elevate payment and revenue integrity through advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. This integrated, transformational platform empowers healthcare payers and providers to streamline billing processes to ensure accurate claims processing from submission to payment.

For over 30 years, CGI has strategically partnered with healthcare insurers and providers to ensure claims billing and payment accuracy. Leveraging CGI ProperPay and a team of industry experts, CGI's clients have recovered over US $3B of improperly paid medical claims.

"CGI ProperPay is the latest innovation in AI-powered payment integrity for healthcare," said Rich Bissonette Senior Vice-President, leading CGI's U.S. Industry Solutions operations. "By combining advanced technology with our deep industry expertise, CGI ProperPay enables healthcare organizations to achieve unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and cost savings."

CGI ProperPay is part of a holistic payment and revenue integrity solution that supports pre-submission, prepay, and post-pay reviews through a modular, plug-and-play approach. Healthcare insurers and providers that use the latest version of CGI ProperPay will benefit from increased automation and efficiencies in addition to more quickly identifying inaccurate medical claim coding and payments to preserve healthcare funds and revenue.

For more information on the CGI ProperPay, visit cgi.com.

