Latest Wearable Nutrition Starts A Weight Loss Revolution

Building on the success of the popular DFT Duo, a dual-application, weight management formula concentration with high absorption, BURN takes weight loss to an entirely new level, with premium nutrition and even greater results. BURN launched on June 5, and the launch, combined with daily sales, led to the largest sales day in the history of the company, with greater than $12,000,000 in sales. Even though BURN has only been available for one week, social media is already alight with THRIVERS reporting positive experiences from the product.

BURN is so effective for weight management and weight loss for a number of reasons. BURN utilizes a special concentration of Forslean 95% extract, which is one of the most clinically-studied ingredients for weight loss and weight management in the world. The high concentration of Forslean 95% extract in BURN renders a 75% increase over the amount used in Duo. BURN's proprietary formula also renders an additional 67% of the amount of bulk ingredients compared to Duo's formula. This concentration is the largest amount of premium grade bulk ingredients included in any Derma Fusion Technology application. The technological and application advancements required to create BURN are nothing short of astounding, and Le-Vel could not be more enthusiastic about the future of the product and the results THRIVERS will see when taking BURN.

"Le-Vel is committed to pushing the boundaries of science and technology to create products that are truly game-changing and deliver the results that change people's lives," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette.

The beauty of BURN as a part of the THRIVE Experience is that it transforms weight loss into a quick three-step process, completed first thing in the morning before you even head out the door. "We believe that if you're going to make nutritional changes you can stick with for life, they have to be simple, and you have to be able to see significant, measurable results," state Camper and Gravette. "BURN has raised the bar on the kind of innovation we can bring to nutritional supplementation. It's incredibly exciting, and we can't wait to hear about the kind of changes that BURN is bringing to people's lives. This is all about helping as many people as possible achieve the kind of life they deserve."

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include THRIVE Experience 2.0 (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Boost, Balance, Black Label, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, THRIVE Kids, Move, PRO, Rest, Pure and BURN. Le-Vel has more than 7 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. In 2017, less than five years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a remarkable milestone: $1 billion in lifetime orders.

