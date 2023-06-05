ZeeVee Introduces Next Generation 1Gb AVoIP Solution at InfoComm 2023

LITTLETON, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee is introducing its newest generation of AVoIP encoders and decoders at InfoComm 2023, booth 4061, which are ideal for distributing compressed video up to 4K, audio and control signals for AV projects of all sizes.

ZeeVee's new ZyPerUHD60-2E 1Gb AVoIP encoder

The ZyPerUHD60-2E encoder features dual LAN and twin HDMI 2.0a ports (one more each than previously available) and a USB-C port, making it ideal for a wide range of applications from simple meeting spaces to complex AV integration projects. The ZyPerUHD60-2D decoder sports an additional ethernet port and is optimized to work in tandem with the new encoder.

Both units, which begin shipping in late June, deliver pixel-for-pixel reproduction of compressed 1080p HD and full [email protected] 4:4:4 UHD resolution content with ultra-low latency over a standard 1Gb Ethernet network via off-the-shelf IP switches. They eliminate the need for a separate AV network or equipment for the distribution of video and other AV content.

"No other manufacturer offers AVoIP signal distribution solutions for virtually all applications and environments from simple meeting spaces, with a handful of encoders and decoders, to AV infrastructures spanning entire buildings or campuses that employ hundreds of end points," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "With this robust feature set, these flexible models were purpose-built with Zoom and Teams room applications in mind. They also offer the benefit of being future-proof to connect to, or grow into, a fuller AV infrastructure as the need arises."

The encoder also features HDMI output with HDMI loop out for confidence monitoring and a USB host port. Both models provide separate dedicated 1Gb Ethernet ports for Cat6 (or better) cabling for Dante or other utilities, as well as Power over Ethernet support. RS232 and IR input and output ports enable several control options.

ZyPerUHD60-2E/D's IP-based architecture enables quicker switching from one source to another even at 4K resolutions. In addition, these encoders and decoders can be used on multiple screens to create a video wall up to a 15x15 configuration. Added support includes the ability to rotate source content to allow video wall displays to be oriented in either landscape or portrait mode.

Like all of ZeeVee's ZyPer encoders and decoders, the newest models are installed, controlled and maintained via the latest version of ZeeVee's ZyPer Management Platform which offers advanced functionality and an enhanced user experience. This includes the simple drag and drop creation of video walls via an intuitive onscreen interface.

Additional highlights of the ZyPerUHD60-2E/D encoders and decoders include:

Support for both analog and digital audio

HDR support

HDCP 2.3 compliance

802.1x support

LED indicators show when HDMI 1 or 2, or USB-C inputs are active

A single Ethernet port model, ZyPerUHD60-1E/D is also available.

Other Show Activities

The new models, as well as ZeeVee's ZyPer4K SDVoE encoders and decoders and ZyPer Management Platform, will be demonstrated at the ZeeVee booth in conjunction with complimentary technologies from other pro AV market leaders including Q-SYS control systems, Netgear switches, Avocor touch panels and BrightSign media players.

The company will expand its presence at the show with an AVIXA education session hosted by ZeeVee's Director of Product Development Art Weeks entitled "Enterprise IT: AV Network Preparation, Readiness and Design" on Wednesday, June 14.

ZeeVee's ZyPer4K products and ZyPer Management Platform will also be featured in two SDVoE Alliance case history videos at booth 4453 for projects at CoServe, a North Texas energy company, and Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, government offices.

More information on the ZeeVee ZyPerUHD60 encoders and decoders can be found by visiting www.zeevee.com.

