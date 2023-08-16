ZeeVee Names Nam Le U.S. West and Canada West Sales Manager

QSC, Crestron and Extron Veteran Joins AVoIP Specialist Sales Force

LITTLETON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee, a leading global provider of AV distribution products, has added Nam Le to its team as Western U.S. and Western Canada territory sales manager.

Le will be responsible for business development in 12 western states – Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming – and four western provinces – Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Nam Le, Western U.S. and Western Canada territory sales manager, ZeeVee

His pro AV industry experience is extensive including national and regional sales manager positions at Mount-It-Pro, QSC and Crestron. Previously, he held regional sales and regional account manager posts with Extron over a 14-year period.

"Nam's deep industry, knowledge, as well as the strong and time-tested relationships he has built, have led pro AV integrators to hold him in high regard," said Joe Chordas, vice president, North American sales and corporate marketing. "Having a sales veteran of his caliber based in California will provide U.S. and Canadian professionals with a critical regional resource to help build their businesses."

"ZeeVee's philosophy reflects my own commitment to clients – they always come first from initial contact, through ordering, system installation and ongoing questions and support," said Le. "I plan to help ZeeVee further expand its brand awareness in the U.S. and western Canada by carrying on the company's tradition of providing integrators, consultants, end-users and strategic partners with superior AV products and support services that fit their needs."

Nam resides in Westminster, California just 35 miles south of Los Angeles with his wife Uyen Nguyen, and his three daughters.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a leading provider of AV distribution technology. The company has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. Integrators and consultants rely on ZeeVee for its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms for their corporate, higher education, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail customers. A founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee holds a GSA schedule, and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered in the greater Boston area with European HQ in Augsburg, Germany and SE Asian offices in Singapore.

