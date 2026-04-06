Latham Further Expands Global Real Estate Practice and Interdisciplinary Data Center Team

Kaila Sergent brings significant experience in high value commercial real estate transactions with a focus on data center leasing and development to the firm's market-leading practice.

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Kaila Sergent has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in the Real Estate Practice and member of the firm's interdisciplinary Data Center Team. Sergent is recognized for her deep experience on data center transactions, ranging from the leasing and development of data center campuses to the purchase and sale of data centers, complementing her general focus on high value commercial real estate deals.

Kaila Sergent, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are delighted to welcome Kaila to our Los Angeles office, where she joins an outstanding team," said Jeff Bjork, Managing Partner of Latham's Los Angeles office. "Her track record advising on a range of high value commercial real estate transactions, combined with her deep expertise in data center leasing and development, will be of tremendous value to clients both in California, nationally, and globally. Kaila's practice and collaborative approach to client service perfectly complements the high-end, sophisticated transactional work happening here in California."

Sergent represents owners, operators, developers, investors, and other entities in a broad range of commercial real estate transactions across asset classes, including industrials, life sciences, healthcare, office, multifamily, hotels, retail, student housing, and senior housing. Her data center experience spans large scale data center campuses, powered shell and build-to-suit structures, and multi-jurisdictional portfolios.

"Kaila brings to Latham one of the most important skill sets in today's real estate market — a deep understanding of data center leasing and development," said Hilary Strong, Global Vice Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice. "As data centers continue to represent a significant market opportunity for the foreseeable future, Kaila's arrival reinforces our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to clients navigating this rapidly evolving asset class. Her addition underscores Latham's status as the premier firm for data center and other complex real assets transactions."

"Latham's global platform and market position in data center transactions represents an extraordinary opportunity to serve clients at the highest level," said Sergent. "The firm's comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to data center transactions creates an ideal environment to grow my practice. I am excited to join Latham's exceptional team and contribute to the continued development of the firm's leading data center group while helping to grow the firm's real estate practice on the West Coast."

Sergent is the second data center-focused partner to join Latham's Real Estate Practice in the past year, following the arrival of Michael Rechtin in August 2025.

Sergent joins Latham from DLA Piper. She received her JD from the University of California, Davis School of Law and her BA from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Jeff Bjork, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner, +1.213.891.8872

Hilary Strong, Global Vice Chair, Real Estate Practice, +1.714.755.8122

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP