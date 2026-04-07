Latham Strengthens Securities and M&A Litigation Practice With Prominent Litigator Sarah Lightdale

Lightdale brings extensive experience in M&A litigation, securities class actions, and complex commercial disputes.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Sarah Lightdale has rejoined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Securities and M&A Litigation Practice. Lightdale focuses on M&A litigation, securities class actions and derivative cases, complex commercial disputes, and internal and regulatory investigations.

Sarah Lightdale, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah back to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "As a former Latham attorney, Sarah brings a deep understanding of our culture and collaborative approach to complex matters. Her credibility with boards and senior management, combined with her ability to operate effectively across practices, makes her an exceptional addition to our New York office and global litigation practice."

"Sarah's addition enhances our depth in handling high-level M&A litigation and securities-related matters," added Andrew Clubok, Global Chair of Latham's Securities and M&A Litigation Practice. "Her practice aligns directly with our focus on bet-the-company disputes arising from transformational transactions, disclosure events, and periods of market volatility. Sarah strengthens our ability to support clients facing shareholder, fiduciary, and post-transaction litigation at the most consequential moments. We are delighted to have her back on our team."

Lightdale represents a diverse portfolio of clients, including individual directors and officers, public and private companies, investment banks, and private equity and venture capital firms. She has extensive experience litigating securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits, and M&A disputes in federal and state courts nationwide, including the Delaware Court of Chancery. She works closely with boards of directors and special committees, providing counsel on a wide range of topics including transaction processes, shareholder activism, and fiduciary issues.

"Rejoining Latham feels like a sort of homecoming," said Lightdale. "I built the foundation of my practice over the course of a decade here, and I'm excited to bring everything I've developed since back with me now. My securities and M&A litigation focus fits naturally into the firm's corporate platform, and I'm looking forward to leveraging that combination for clients facing their highest-stakes disputes and inflection points."

Lightdale rejoins Latham from Cooley LLP. She was previously counsel in Latham's New York office, where she began her career. She received her JD from NYU School of Law and her BA, cum laude, from Columbia University, and clerked for Judge Eric N. Vitaliano of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Andrew Clubok, Global Chair, Securities and M&A Litigation Practice, +1.202.637.3323

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP