Latham & Watkins Elects 12 New Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that 12 counsel have been elected to the partnership, effective March 1. The group consists of talented practitioners who advise clients on a range of corporate, litigation, finance, and regulatory matters.

The counsel promotions announced today follow the recent election of 33 associates to the partnership, announced in November 2019 and effective January 1, 2020.

"We congratulate our newest partners, all of whom are fantastic and dynamic lawyers. They embody Latham's strengths across practices, industries, and markets, as well as our dedication to teamwork and commitment to our clients. They will continue to support our culture of innovation and collaboration while delivering exceptional client service," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins.

The counsel who have been promoted include:

Boston

Emily E. Taylor is a member of the Emerging Companies Practice in the Corporate Department. She represents technology, life sciences, and other high-growth companies as they build new businesses, and she provides strategic guidance throughout the company life cycle. In addition to providing practical advice on day-to-day corporate matters, she regularly handles complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and commercial collaborations. She received her JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2007.

Brussels

Elisabetta Righini is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. Her practice centers on international and European law, with a particular focus on State aid and European Union regulation and litigation. She advises clients in a variety of sectors, including chemicals, energy, entertainment, telecommunications, technology, and transportation. She joined Latham in 2015 after a long career at the European Commission, most recently as legal advisor to former Competition Commissioner and Vice-President Joaquín Almunia. She received her LLM from University College London and her Law Degree from Università degli Studi di Firenze, and she is a Visiting Professor at Kings College's School of Law in London.

Frankfurt

Susanne Decker is a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in the Corporate Department. She advises financial investors and industrial companies in German and international M&A transactions on both the buy and sell sides. Focusing on advice to private equity investors, she has extensive experience with the implementation of international management incentive programs and complex international acquisition structures. She completed the First German State Exam at the University of Fribourg in 1993 and the Second German State Exam at the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf in 1996. She received her LLM in European Community Law from College of Europe in Bruges in 1994.

London

Sarah Gadd is a member of the Benefits, Compensation & Employment Practice in the Tax Department. Her practice focuses on employment and share-based incentives law and the human resources and benefits aspects of corporate deals, particularly those with international reach. She also advises on corporate governance and the regulatory aspects of remuneration practices for listed companies and regulated clients in the financial services sector. She received her LPC and Postgraduate Diploma in Law with distinction from Nottingham Law School in 2004.

Oliver Middleton is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. His practice covers commercial litigation and arbitration, with a particular focus on corporate and shareholder disputes, financial and banking disputes, and commercial litigation. He has represented clients in the financial services, media, technology, and retail industries in significant litigation related to the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA), privacy, media rights, and complex contractual claims, often involving multiple jurisdictions. He qualified in 2009 and obtained an MA in Jurisprudence from Worcester College, University of Oxford in 2005.

Los Angeles

Amy C. Quartarolo is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and the Creditors Rights & Bankruptcy Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. She represents both debtors and creditors in a range of bankruptcy-related and complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts, and she has argued before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She received her JD from University of California, Los Angeles School of Law in 2002.

Milan

Antongiulio Scialpi is a member of the Banking Practice in the Finance Department. He advises clients on a range of transactional matters, including acquisition finance, leveraged finance, corporate finance, syndicated loans, and debt capital markets. He received his Master in Laws from LUISS University in 2002.

San Diego

Drew T. Gardiner is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who advises clients on strategies for maximizing insurance coverage. He represents policyholders in complex insurance coverage disputes and advises clients on the strategic management of insurance portfolios, with a particular emphasis on Directors & Officers (D&O) liability insurance. He received his JD from University of Virginia School of Law in 2004.

Washington, D.C.

Alan J. Devlin is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department who focuses on all aspects of antitrust law including merger clearance, counseling, and litigation. He rejoined the firm in 2017 after spending two years at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), where he was Acting Deputy Director of the Bureau of Competition and, previously, an advisor to Maureen K. Ohlhausen, Acting Chairman of the FTC‎. He received his JD from Stanford Law School in 2007, his JSD and LLM from University of Chicago Law School in 2006 and 2005, respectively, and his BBLS International degree from University College Dublin in 2004.

Daniel J. Dominguez is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. His practice focuses on investigations and enforcement actions by various regulators, including the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prior to rejoining the firm in November 2015, he served as Associate Counsel to President Barack Obama in the Office of the White House Counsel. He received his JD from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in 2005.

Susan E. Engel is a member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. Her practice covers both trial and appellate litigation in a wide range of substantive areas, including securities, class action, commercial, and constitutional litigation. She received her JD from New York University School of Law in 2000.

Jonathan M. Strang is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department. His practice focuses on patent litigation, especially proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) within the US Patent and Trademark Office. He has extensive litigation experience successfully representing patentees and defendants in federal district court, the PTAB, and the Federal Circuit. He received his JD from George Mason University School of Law in 2007 and his BSc in Computer Engineering from Auburn University in 1991.

