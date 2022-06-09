LATHAM & WATKINS EXPANDS INSURANCE TRANSACTIONAL PRACTICE IN NEW YORK

"Gary and Analisa are market-leading insurance transactional lawyers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Latham and the New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Their combined experience representing some of the largest insurers and reinsurers, private equity firms, and asset managers complements Latham's global platform and further bolsters our ability to serve as a one-stop firm for clients on their most complex transactions."

Boss has advised on the formation and capital raise of numerous large insurance and reinsurance companies. He also has extensive experience advising on public company spinoffs, initial public offerings and direct listings, primary and secondary equity offerings, and other capital transactions.

Dillingham has also advised on the formation and capital raise of several large reinsurance vehicles, and has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, and capital markets transactions in the property, casualty, life, and health insurance industries.

Justin Hamill, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, said, "The arrival of Gary and Analisa demonstrates our commitment to insurance transactional work, a sector in which we are seeing increased need among our M&A and private equity clients. They significantly deepen our bench strength for high-end insurance transactions and we are excited to welcome them to our leading M&A Practice, both in New York and globally."

Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department, added, "Given the highly regulated and concentrated nature of insurance work, our clients are increasingly seeking industry-oriented practitioners to serve their legal and business needs. Gary and Analisa's arrival presents an opportunity for Latham to further strengthen our sector-led approach to M&A and private equity transactions. Additionally, we expect that our financial institution and capital markets clients will benefit significantly from Gary and Analisa's insurance and financial services industry expertise."

"The breadth and depth of Latham's integrated global platform is unmatched in the US and international markets and will be of tremendous benefit to our clients," said Boss. "Latham is known for its sophisticated cross-border M&A work and deep industry knowledge, and I look forward to collaborating with my new partners across many practices and jurisdictions."

Dillingham added, "Latham is an ideal platform from which I can further grow my practice. The firm continues to prioritize the expansion of its insurance work, including sensitive and fast-evolving regulatory matters. I also admire the firm's collaborative approach to client service."

Boss received his JD from Yale Law School, MBA, with high distinction, from the University of Michigan, and BA, magna cum laude, from Brigham Young University. Dillingham received her JD, magna cum laude, from Villanova University School of Law and her BME from Florida State University. They join Latham from Clifford Chance in New York.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

