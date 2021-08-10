Latham & Watkins Expands Investment Funds Practice in the Bay Area

"Javad's comprehensive understanding of the venture capital funds space, combined with his technical skills and entrepreneurial mindset, will be of tremendous benefit to our clients," said Andrea Schwartzman, Global Chair of Latham's Investment Funds Practice. "He is an extremely accomplished funds practitioner and we are excited to welcome him to our market-leading Investment Funds Practice."

"Javad's deep experience in venture capital is perfectly complementary not only to our strong Investment Funds and Private Equity Practices, but to our robust emerging companies ecosystem," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "We are focused on continuing to expand these practice areas across the US and globally to grow in line with our clients' needs, and Javad is an excellent addition to the firm."

"Javad has an outstanding reputation for his involvement in some of the most sophisticated and innovative venture capital funds work in the market," said Tad Freese, Managing Partner of Latham's Bay Area offices. "Adding a partner like Javad to our strong investment funds and emerging companies teams is an exciting milestone as we continue to demonstrate our leadership in the Bay Area and ability to scale our offerings to meet each client's unique needs and ambitions."

Mostofizadeh said: "Latham has a well-established Investment Funds Practice and an impressive integrated global platform that includes a number of other diverse and dynamic transactional practices, which will benefit my clients immensely. I am personally drawn to the firm's team-based approach to handling client matters as well as its collegial culture, and am looking forward to joining the Bay Area offices."

Mostofizadeh joins Latham from Gunderson Dettmer in Silicon Valley. He is the second partner to join Latham's Investment Funds Practice in recent weeks. The firm in July announced the arrival of William C. "Beau" Brashares to the New York office.

Mostofizadeh received his JD from the University of California Hastings College of the Law and his LLM in taxation from New York University School of Law.



