LATHAM & WATKINS FURTHER GROWS INSURANCE TRANSACTIONAL PRACTICE IN NEW YORK

"Kirsten brings a unique mix of niche industry knowledge and broad corporate experience to our premier M&A Practice, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Latham and the New York office," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Kirsten is the third insurance transactional partner to join our New York office this month, and we are excited about the rapid expansion of this team. Their work complements Latham's global platform and further supports our goal to serve as a one-stop firm for clients across industries."

In addition to M&A, Kirsten's experience includes insurance-focused capital markets transactions, entity formation and licensing, insurer investments, reinsurance, and insurance coverage matters.

Justin Hamill, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, added, "Demand for industry-focused expertise is continuing to grow among our M&A and private equity clients — and in many ways, is becoming increasingly essential. Kirsten is fully plugged into the insurance sector and her experience brings tremendous value to our clients. We are excited to welcome her to our expanding M&A Practice both in New York and globally."

"Latham's transactional platform is one-of-a-kind in the global market, reflecting a singular focus on delivering client-centric commercial advice," said Gaeta. "I am excited to join Latham's market-leading M&A Practice and look forward to being a part of the firm's innovative and collaborative teams."

Gaeta follows closely the arrivals of Gary Boss and Analisa Dillingham, who joined Latham earlier this month.

Gaeta received her JD, magna cum laude, from St. John's University School of Law and a BA, summa cum laude, from Binghamton University. She joins Latham from Clifford Chance.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi, a limited liability company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Justin Hamill, Global Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, +1.212.906.1252

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP