Latham Adds Experienced Finance Partner in New York, Further Expanding Top-Ranked Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Max Silverstein has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Capital Markets Practice. Silverstein has substantial experience representing sponsors, corporates, and credit funds in their most complex financing and liability management transactions. His arrival further enhances Latham's world-class, fully integrated corporate and finance practice.

"We are delighted to have Max join our all-star team, further enhancing our ability to serve our clients' most sophisticated financing needs," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "Max is a talented partner with terrific experience advising on complex matters at the intersection of direct lending, special situations, and restructuring – areas that are both a strategic priority and where client demand is incredibly strong and growing."

Silverstein's practice focuses on direct lending, special situations transactions, workouts, restructurings, and insolvency matters. He represents private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, corporate borrowers, and credit funds in a broad range of leveraged finance transactions, including acquisition financings, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and asset-based and other senior secured credit facilities. Silverstein has developed a market-leading practice advising clients on complex asset-based term loans and revolvers, including first-in, last-out financings.

John Sobolewski, Global Chair of Latham's Liability Management Practice and Global Vice Chair of the Capital Markets Practice, said: "Max is an elite talent and a proven advisor on complex finance and liability management matters. He deepens our market-leading capabilities and strengthens our role as the go-to advisor for clients across the capital stack."

Silverstein is the latest partner to join Latham's fully integrated global finance and corporate platform. In the last year, Latham added in New York renowned practitioners Ray C. Schrock, Andrew Parlen, John Sobolewski, Ryan Preston Dahl, Candace Arthur, Alexander Welch, Benjamin Rhode, and Natasha Hwangpo.

"It is not only Latham's incredible scale and resources that are exciting, but also the firm's strong commitment to investing in and expanding the practice at the highest level," said Silverstein. "These things and more offer a unique opportunity to contribute to a platform poised for exponential growth. I'm thrilled to join the team and look forward to contributing to the firm's ambitious growth plans and continued success."

Silverstein joins Latham from Ropes & Gray LLP. He received his JD from Columbia Law School, MA from Relay Graduate School of Education, and BS from Pennsylvania State University.

