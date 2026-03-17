Latham Adds Leading Patent Trial Lawyer in Washington, D.C.

David Shaw brings extensive district court and ITC experience to the firm's top-tier Intellectual Property Litigation Practice

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that David Shaw has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. Shaw is a first-chair trial lawyer who focuses on high-stakes patent litigation across the technology and life sciences sectors in federal district courts and Section 337 proceedings before the International Trade Commission (ITC).

David Shaw, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Latham," said Mandy Reeves, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner. "He is an accomplished trial lawyer with an exceptional track record of courtroom success in ITC investigations and district court patent matters. David's impressive achievements and deep technical background make him an outstanding addition to our team."

Shaw has led complex patent disputes from inception through appeal, shaping trial strategy, overseeing case development, and executing courtroom strategy. He represents clients in patent litigation in U.S. District Courts and the Court of Federal Claims, appeals before the Federal Circuit, and inter partes reviews before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

"David is a phenomenal addition to our market-leading IP team," said Mike Morin, Global Chair of Latham's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. "At a time when ITC filings are increasing, David's proven trial leadership, extensive experience, and sophisticated understanding of technology disputes will immediately enhance our ability to achieve successful outcomes for our clients."

"I am delighted to join Latham's premier IP Litigation Practice and contribute to the firm's unparalleled global platform," said Shaw. "Latham offers an ideal environment to grow my practice and collaborate with exceptionally talented colleagues who are leaders in the field. I look forward to delivering meaningful results for tech and life sciences clients navigating their most critical intellectual property challenges."

Shaw joins Latham from Desmarais LLP in Washington, D.C. He received his JD from The George Washington University Law School, his MS in Tumor Biology from Georgetown University, and his BA in Biology from The Johns Hopkins University. He has been an Adjunct Professor at The George Washington University Law School since 2021.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

CONTACT

Mandy Reeves, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner, +1.202.637.2183

Mike Morin, Global Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, +1.202.637.2298

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP