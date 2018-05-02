Latham Adds Skilled Patent Litigator to IP Trial Team

Ms. Elliott has represented many of the world's leading technology, retail, and manufacturing companies in infringement matters, corporate disputes, and appeals concerning patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and commercial contracts, among other issues. She currently serves on the Lawyers' Advisory Council for the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Ms. Elliott was also named a fellow on the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. She previously chaired the Third Circuit Lawyers Advisory Committee, and has also served as a member of the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel for the US District Court for the District of Delaware. Ms. Elliott brings notable experience in government intelligence and computer engineering, having begun her career at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). While at the CIA, Ms. Elliott served as a computer engineer in the Directorate of Science and Technology, and as an analyst in the Directorate of Intelligence (now known as the Directorate of Analysis).

Michael Egge, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. said: "Tara is a phenomenal addition to our team who will bolster our leading patent litigation and trial platform. She is a leading IP lawyer in Washington with a strong reputation for anticipating and addressing her clients' strategic business needs. We are beyond delighted that she is joining us."

David Callahan, Global Co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, added: "Tara embodies the hallmark strengths of our IP Litigation team, which include trial prowess, technical knowhow, and superb client service. Perhaps most importantly, she is an enthusiastic team player and will be an exceptional role model to our talented young lawyers and will enhance our unique culture of collaboration."

Ms. Elliott is the third prominent trial lawyer to join Latham's IP Litigation Practice in Washington, D.C. in recent months, following the arrivals of Jamie Underwood and Kevin Wheeler.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Latham's nationally integrated IP Litigation Practice, which has steadily grown in stature in recent years and built its reputation as one of the top IP firms in the market. I was particularly attracted to the firm's culture of collaboration and teamwork," Ms. Elliott said. "I look forward to being a part of this incredibly talented team that is helping clients navigate their most complex intellectual property disputes."

Ms. Elliott joins Latham from WilmerHale in Washington, D.C. She previously clerked for Judge Sleet of the US District Court for the District of Delaware and Judge Clevenger of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Ms. Elliott received her undergraduate degree in computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

