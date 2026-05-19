Renowned IP Trial Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins in Bay Area

Kieran Kieckhefer's arrival further cements Latham's IP Litigation Practice as a destination for elite trial talent in the technology sector

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Kieran Kieckhefer has joined the firm's Bay Area offices as a partner in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. Kieckhefer is a first-chair trial lawyer focused on high-stakes patent, trade secrets, and copyright litigation across the technology sector, with deep experience in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and fabrication, computer hardware, robotics and AI, and enterprise and cloud-based software.

Kieran Kieckhefer, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

"We are thrilled to welcome Kieran to Latham," said Mark Bekheit, Managing Partner of the Bay Area offices. "Her exceptional trial experience and technical fluency align squarely with our clients' needs, particularly as complex disputes increasingly arise out of corporate, transactional, and competitive activity."

"Kieran exemplifies the caliber of trial lawyer we continue to attract to Latham," said Michele Johnson, Global Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department. "She brings deep intellectual property trial capabilities that complement our work across complex commercial litigation, antitrust, and transaction‑driven disputes, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated, high‑impact advocacy for technology clients. She further underscores Latham's standing as a top destination for elite trial talent."

Kieckhefer leads on complex intellectual property disputes from inception through appeal, serving as first-chair in high-profile patent, trade secrets, breach of employment contract, and Lanham Act cases in federal district courts across multiple jurisdictions. She is known for translating highly technical subject matter into compelling trial narratives and for developing litigation strategies that align closely with clients' broader commercial and competitive objectives. Her experience includes significant appellate advocacy, with a particular focus on the Federal Circuit.

"Kieran is a phenomenal addition to our team whose experience, spanning both hardware and software, will be invaluable to clients as disputes in these sectors become more complex, global, and commercially consequential," said Mike Morin, Global Chair of Latham's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. "She is widely regarded as a go-to trial lawyer with the technical understanding and judgment required for bet-the-company disputes, and her arrival at Latham bolsters our leading IP litigation presence in the Bay Area and beyond."

"I am delighted to join Latham's premier IP Litigation Practice and grow my technology-focused practice on the firm's exceptional platform, with a top-tier brand, global reach, and a truly collaborative culture," said Kieckhefer. "I look forward to working closely with colleagues across offices and practices to deliver solutions for clients navigating their most critical intellectual property challenges."

Kieckhefer joins Latham from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in San Francisco. She received her JD from the University of Wisconsin Law School and her BS in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

CONTACTS



Mark Bekheit, Managing Partner, Bay Area offices, +1.650.463.3032

Michele Johnson, Global Chair, Litigation & Trial Department, +1.714.755.8113

Mike Morin, Global Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, +1.202.637.2298

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP