Leading Healthcare Regulatory Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles

Jennifer Yoo brings deep experience advising healthcare, digital health, and life sciences clients on complex regulatory and transactional matters.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jennifer Yoo has rejoined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. Yoo advises healthcare, life sciences and technology clients on regulatory, transactional, and day-to-day compliance matters, with a particular focus on digital health, AI-enabled healthcare solutions, and emerging health data privacy regimes.

Jennifer Yoo, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer back to the firm," said Jeff Bjork, Managing Partner of Latham's Los Angeles office. "Jennifer's return comes at a time of accelerating demand for sophisticated healthcare regulatory counsel, particularly as digital health and AI continue to transform the industry. Her extensive experience advising healthcare clients across the full spectrum of regulatory and transactional matters, combined with her familiarity with our platform, will enable her to contribute immediately to the continued growth of our Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice in California, both nationally and beyond."

Yoo counsels public and private companies — including digital health and consumer wellness companies, healthcare providers and health systems, and medical device and life sciences companies — on federal, state, and industry-specific laws and regulations. She regularly advises clients on matters relating to healthcare fraud and abuse compliance, digital health regulations, the application of AI in healthcare, strategic healthcare structuring and HIPAA and state health data privacy compliance. Her practice is closely integrated with corporate and financing work.

John Manthei, Chair of Latham's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, said: "Jennifer's expertise at the intersection of healthcare regulatory, technology, and transactions is precisely what sophisticated healthcare and life sciences clients need as they navigate an increasingly complex competitive environment. Her ability to integrate regulatory considerations into deal structuring, growth strategies, and compliance planning enhances our ability to provide comprehensive counsel to clients across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. We are delighted to have her rejoin the team."

"I am excited to return to Latham and continue building my practice within the firm," said Yoo. "With healthcare technology and regulation evolving so rapidly, Latham offers an exceptional platform to serve innovative clients and expand my practice. I look forward to working alongside the firm's deep bench of regulatory, corporate, and technology partners to advance our digital health and healthcare AI capabilities."

Yoo rejoins Latham from Fenwick & West LLP. She was previously counsel in Latham's Los Angeles office. She received her JD from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and her BA, cum laude, from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Jeff Bjork, Los Angeles Offices Managing Partner, +1.213.891.8872

John Manthei, Global, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, +1.202.637.2211

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP