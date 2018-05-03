Latife Hayson Debuts New Podcast, Napa Valley Inside Out

Every week she interviews amazing talent, vintners, entrepreneurs, leaders, consultants, festival organizers and well known personalities in the valley. They share their journey to the valley, their experience, advice, goals, passions and their best kept secrets. "The podcast is a personally curated, fun, and informative interaction with movers and shakers in the valley, where I pose questions that my clients have been asking me for 16 years," says Hayson. The podcast adds an additional component to her popular monthly newsletter, which keeps clients all over the world up to date on the latest news, developments, events and festivals in the valley.

The podcast's carefully selected guests discuss a wide range of Napa-centric topics including property development, fashion, architecture, interior design, county rules and regulations, biking paths, art, getting into the wine business, farming practices, the tax benefits of owning a vineyard, the ultimate private tours and tastings, making olive oil, and all the fabulous cultural and annual events.

The first three interviews feature Tor Kenward of the cult brand TOR Wines, Chuck McMinn, owner of Vineyard 29 and Founder of the Vine Trail and RAD Napa, and Karen Caldwell of Karen Caldwell Design.

Interviews with John Tuteur – Napa County Tax Assessor, Paul Anamosa – Viticulturalist and Soil Scientist, Dr. Gan Dunnington – Minimally Invasive Cardio Thoracic Surgeon at St. Helena Hospital, Bonnie Strom & Nena Talcott – Founders of Grove 45 Olive Oil, Andy Beckstoffer – Beckstoffer Vineyards, Tony Correia – Appraiser, Tim Martin – Gauge Branding, Scotti Stark – The Stark Advantage, Ben Mandel – Capital Appreciation Strategies, Todd Zapolski – Zapolski Real Estate and Patsy McGaughy – Creative Director, Napa Valley Vintners and many more are in the works.

You can follow the Podcast on LatifeHayson.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, iTunes, and Comcast channel 28 in Napa Valley.

