Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Announces Celele As The Winner Of The Miele One To Watch Award 2019

Located in the city of Cartegena, Celele is helmed by a creative duo of Colombian chefs – Jaime Rodríguez and Sebastián Pinzón – who have dedicated the last several years to studying and rediscovering the products, techniques and recipes of the Colombian Caribbean through their research initiative Proyecto Caribe Lab. In December 2018, Celele was born of countless expeditions to the region and today serves an à la carte and two tasting menu experiences inspired by the area's fusion of Spanish and European, African, Syrian, Lebanese and indigenous cultures.

"Celele is one of the most exciting eateries in a region marked by exquisite flavors," said William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's Best 50 Restaurants. "We give our congratulations to the Celele team and thank them for their contribution to the awareness and preservation of the unique ingredients of the Colombian Caribbean pantry."

Rodríguez and Pinzón will accept the Miele One To Watch award on behalf of Celele during the seventh annual Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on Thursday, 10th October in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Miele One To Watch Award 2019 is the last of three awards announced before the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is revealed on 10th October. It follows the unveiling of Chile's Carolina Bazán as Latin America's Best Female Chef 2019 and Peru's Pedro Miguel Schiaffino as the winner of the American Express Icon Award 2019.

Chef Rodríguez said: "The idea behind our work was always to show people that Colombian Caribbean cuisine goes far beyond coconut rice and fried fish." Pinzón adds: "We never expected to win such a prestigious award but are very honoured to receive it and gain a wider audience to share the diversity of this incredible cuisine with."

To explore the biodiversity and ingredients of the Colombian Caribbean, Rodríguez and Pinzón embarked on numerous trips to local markets and suppliers, including La Guajira, where they discovered unconventional combinations like dried rice with shrimp and goat stew. The chefs organized weekly pop-up dinners to fund the trips, which led to the development of Proyecto Caribe Lab – a project that they run alongside the restaurant today. The project seeks to promote the region's biodiversity and support farmers, rural families, artisans and micro-producers.

"We are pleased to present this year's Miele One to Watch Award to Celele," says Dr. Axel Kniehl, Executive Director Marketing and Sales at Miele. "Jaime Rodríguez and Sebastián Pinzón inspire beyond the borders of Colombia with their contemporary cuisine, based on the food culture of the Caribbean territory with their myriad influences. We at Miele are committed to our environment and society since our establishment, and so are Rodríguez and Pinzón. Passing on the culinary diversity is close to their hearts and shows their huge commitment to the region."

Celele joins a prestigious list of Miele One To Watch Award winners, including: Manu in Curitiba, Brazil in 2018; chef Felipe Bronze's restaurant Oro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2017; Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2016; I Latina in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2015; Ambrosía in Santiago, Chile, in 2014; and Remanso do Bosque in Belém, Brazil, in 2013.

The selection process

The Miele One To Watch Award is the ultimate recognition of up-and-coming restaurants in the region by Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and is the evidence of the organisation's commitment to future talent and to the region's gastronomy. The Miele One To Watch Award celebrates a restaurant that is likely to enter the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list in future years.

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is voted for by more than 250 restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets from across the region, with a 50:50 gender balance, who make up Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. The Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants voting process and results are subject to independent adjudication by world-renowned professional services consultancy Deloitte.

The list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, now in its seventh edition, is published by William Reed Business Media, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2013. William Reed Business Media is solely responsible for organizing the awards, collecting the votes and producing the list.

