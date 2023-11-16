LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2023

News provided by

50 Best

16 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants has announced its list of restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th as part of its mission to recognise a greater number of hospitality establishments. Returning to the region for a second year, the extended ranking is revealed ahead of the unveiling of the prestigious list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on 28 November in Rio de Janeiro. For the full 51-100 list, click here. 

Continue Reading
LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2023
LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2023

The 51-100 list highlights more destinations than ever before, featuring 27 cities – three more than in 2022 – and 15 new entries. Santiago and São Paulo cement themselves as culinary meccas, each with six restaurants – the highest number among all destinations. Bogotá and Buenos Aires follow closely with four entries apiece.

Fonda Lo Que Hay in Panama City climbs from No.57 in 2022 to take the top spot at No.51. Lunario in Ensenada debuts as the highest new entry at No.54. The emergence of new culinary destinations is reflected in the addition of restaurants from Barranquilla, Córdoba, and Mérida, which appear on 50 Best lists for the first time. Caracas appears on the extended ranking for the first time, with Cordero securing the No.88 spot after receiving the American Express One To Watch Award 2023.

Other new entries to the list include Café Misterio (No.78) in Montevideo, El Papagayo (No.82) in Córdoba, Ocyá (No.96) and Ristorante Hotel Cipriani (No.95) in Rio de Janeiro, Pulpería Santa Elvira (No.70) and Yum Cha (No.87) in Santiago.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are honoured to announce the second-ever 51-100 list for Latin America. Our goal is to provide greater recognition for the dedication, passion, and skill of the teams behind the region's outstanding restaurants, while showcasing the incredible diversity that has become the hallmark of Latin America's gastronomic scene."

The establishments will be celebrated at the awards ceremony of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 on 28 November in Rio de Janeiro.

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. To see more details on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278079/50_Best_Latam_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273668/Latin_Americas_50_Best_Restaurants_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best

Also from this source

LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVELA LA LISTA 51-100 PARA 2023

LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVELA LA LISTA 51-100 PARA 2023

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants anunció su lista de restaurantes clasificados entre los puestos 51 y el 100 como parte de su misión de reconocer...
LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVELA LISTA DOS 51-100 DE 2023

LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVELA LISTA DOS 51-100 DE 2023

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants anuncia a lista dos restaurantes classificados entre as posições 51 e 100 como parte da sua missão de reconhecer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.