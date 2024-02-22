Latin America's Leading Digital Infrastructure Provider Cirion Joins Connectbase Platform

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global marketplace for connectivity, is thrilled to announce that Cirion, a trailblazing digital infrastructure and technology provider with over 30 years of experience in Latin America, has officially become a featured seller on the Connectbase platform. This strategic collaboration will empower Cirion to showcase and automate the sale of its extensive suite of connectivity solutions. By loading its footprint onto the platform, Cirion aims to enhance accessibility for its buyers and other ecosystem customers, streamlining the process of purchasing cutting-edge digital infrastructure services.

Cirion's integration into the Connectbase platform and API Fabric signifies a strategic alignment of goals. This collaboration will enhance Cirion's ability to showcase and automate the sale of its connectivity solutions, providing an enriched experience for buyers within the Connectbase ecosystem.

Benefits of the Collaboration:

Streamlined Connectivity Solutions : Buyers within the Connectbase ecosystem will have streamlined direct API access to Cirion's cutting-edge connectivity solutions and be able to quote Cirion's services in Latin America .

: Buyers within the Connectbase ecosystem will have streamlined direct API access to Cirion's cutting-edge connectivity solutions and be able to quote Cirion's services in . Global Reach : Cirion, as a leading Pan-Latin American network present in 20 countries, will bring a expansive reach to the Connectbase platform, enriching the diversity of connectivity options available.

: Cirion, as a leading Pan-Latin American network present in 20 countries, will bring a expansive reach to the Connectbase platform, enriching the diversity of connectivity options available. Innovation and Progress: Both companies share a commitment to innovation and progress, ensuring that customers receive the necessary connectivity and IT resources to meet the evolving challenges and opportunities in Latin America and worldwide.

Connectbase CEO, Ben Edmond, and Cirion's EVP of Global Sales, Gabriel Holgado, issued a joint statement expressing their excitement about the partnership:

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Cirion. This partnership represents a union of expertise and innovation that will redefine the digital infrastructure landscape. Together, we look forward to empowering businesses with seamless connectivity solutions and driving progress in Latin America and beyond."

About Cirion

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of fiber networks, connectivity, colocation, cloud infrastructure, and communications and collaboration solutions with the purpose of furthering Latin America's progress through technology. Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. Cirion owns and operates a portfolio of networks and data centers, with extensive coverage throughout the Latin American region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the leading global marketplace platform for the digital infrastructure and connectivity industry. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling best-in-class deep, trusted location insights; next-generation applications for suppliers, partners and buyers, and is the world's largest connected API Fabric for Service Providers. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves over 360 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase connected ecosystem which transforms network buying and selling processes is updated 80 billion times a month. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

