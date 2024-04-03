Latin Biz Today Continues to Add Depth to Its Leadership Team With the Addition of An Accomplished Latina University Provost

Commemorating Its 14th Year Anniversary, Latin Business Today Announces the Enrichment of its Partner Team with Outstanding Latino Talent, and Expertise for the Latino business community.

CROTON ON HUDSON, N.Y., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Business Today, LLC -- Latin Biz Today established in 2010 to honor the legacy of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez continues to make strides in his name by adding new equity partners, to better serve today's Latino business community. This new team member comes with extensive mindshare and expertise in business disciplines and work, life culture. In keeping with Coach's legacy as a trusted advisor it will help facilitate critical business decision making and empowering Latino business owners with the knowledge they need to start, grow, and thrive in business. It has become a vital resource to drive business, recognize inspirational Latinos and enhance work, life, and culture.

Dr. Eva M. Fernández

"I'm excited and proud to welcome our new Latin Biz Today partner team member Dr. Eva M. Fernández as she brings complimentary expertise and heritage rooted in the Latino community and our team member's commitment to our mission of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez's legacy of mentorship and success, for the Latino business community." – Tina Trevino, Partner, VP, Director Community Relations.

Eva is joining the team as Partner, Director Edtech and Community Engagement and brings extensive mindshare and expertise as she collaborates with Latin Biz Today's Latina Partner Business Leadership Team, Tina Trevino, Johanna Godinez, Partner, Teany Hidalgo, Partner and Miri Rodriguez.

Eva shared: "I'm excited to join LBT's team, especially given the opportunity to contribute to LBT's mission of providing real solutions to address the challenges faced by Hispanic business owners. LBT's coverage is both broad and deep, and grounded in something I really believe in: education leads to empowerment. I'm looking forward to sharing the space with the talented and diverse leadership team." Dr. Eva M. Fernández

About Dr. Eva M. Fernández:

Dr. Eva M. Fernández is the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mercy University, the largest private Hispanic-Serving Institution in New York State. Dr. Fernández's expertise centers on how student learning is influenced by faculty development, course redesign, informal learning, experiential education, and peer-based learning. She also has expertise in bilingual and monolingual sentence processing. Dr. Fernández joined Mercy in 2022, after nearly 22 years at the City University of New York (CUNY), where she held the rank of tenured full professor, served as Assistant and Associate Provost, and as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. She has a PhD and an MA from the CUNY Graduate Center and a BA from New York University.

About Latin Biz Today:

Latin Business Today, LLC is a national multi-platform media company whose focus is the work-life-culture lifestyle to empower the Latino business community. Its mission is rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community to address actual challenges and pain points with knowledge and real solutions. The 200+ "best and brightest" team of exemplary mentor-contributors along with a nationally recognized advisory board find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance. Sign up for the Weekly Newsletter and Visit: Latin Business Today on Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Latin Business Today, LLC