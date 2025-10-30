My Code Launches Remezcla Más, the First Streaming Platform Built for Latine Gen Z and Millennials

Platform debuts with 10,000+ hours of content across TV, Film, and more, expanding on My Code's leading video offering with new FAST and AVOD channels

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on years of cultural leadership and a proven track record across major streaming platforms, My Code, the cultural media company helping brands authentically connect with growth audiences, today announced the launch of "Remezcla Más"—the first streaming platform purpose-built for Latine Gen Z and Millennials. The platform is fueled by Remezcla's cultural authority and built to scale access and opportunity for advertisers to reach a range of fast-growing and engaged consumer groups through My Code's video ecosystem.

Remezcla Más launches as an app available on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Google Play, delivering over 10,000 hours of premium programming The content library is where Latine music, sports, and storytelling take center stage, anchored by exclusive monthly theatrical premieres of films from Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean—many streaming in the US for the first time. It is amplified and supported by the power of My Code's data, distribution, and sales engine. Original programming includes:

"Nuevo Noise" - documenting emerging Latine musicians from rock mavens to trap kings

"Catching Up" - intimate portraits of artists, athletes, and cultural tastemakers shaping Latine culture

Remezcla's "spotlight sessions" – exclusive archival and recent interviews with global urban artists like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G, and Sebastian Yatra, capturing their talent before they were popular

"Down to a T," "All Access," and other creator-driven content timed for the biggest moments in 2026 across sports, music, beauty, and more

Perennial favorites like "Judge Faith" that serve broader audiences

"We built Remezcla Más for the audiences shaping what's next," said Edgar Hernandez, Chief Strategy Officer of My Code. "This generation wants real stories, and that's what we're delivering. By uniting Remezcla's editorial trust with My Code's reach, data, and measurement, and meeting the surging demand, we're sharing stories that resonate."

As major streaming platforms recognize the need to connect with high-growth audiences, Remezcla Más enters the market with a clear advantage. Content gaps among these audiences prevent roughly 5 million subscriptions, representing tens of millions in annual revenue opportunity that remains largely untapped. My Code is filling these gaps, opening doors to connect advertisers to these audiences at scale while delivering incremental audience measurement and deeper insights for brands through a partnership with iSpot.

The Remezcla Más platform incorporates Remezcla TV, the first 24/7 FAST channel dedicated entirely to Remezcla content, featuring interviews, music, culture, and entertainment programming. Within the Remezcla Más ecosystem, exclusive FAST channels are available only through the app, creating a differentiated experience that keeps audiences engaged. Remezcla TV launched exclusively on The Roku Channel US and MX in October of this year.

Top talent continues to choose My Code because of its authentic approach and engaged community. The Remezcla Más platform's creator partnerships and podcast programming reflect years of relationship-building within Latine culture, offering advertisers access to influential voices and cultural moments that drive engagement and brand alignment.

"Remezcla has always been the place where creators and communities feel seen," said Joaquin Delgado, Head of Strategy at Remezcla Media Group. "With Remezcla Más, that trust expands into streaming, giving artists and athletes a platform that reflects their culture authentically and reaches audiences who are hungry for it. By bringing their voices to this space—and pairing it with My Code's scale and data—we're building a cultural home for Latine Gen Z and Millennials."

About My Code

My Code is a culture-driven media company that helps brands reach and earn the trust of growth audiences through CTV, digital, social, audio, and experiential. Through a combination of editorial partnerships, creator networks, and accountable media delivery, My Code turns cultural insight into measurable performance. Learn more at mycodemedia.com .

About Remezcla Media Group

Remezcla Media Group, a My Code company, is the most culturally connected and largest Hispanic media group in the United States. With a pulse on the future of Latinidad, the company champions emerging voices that push Hispanic culture forward while honoring and celebrating heritage. By combining industry-leading content with unmatched reach among US Hispanic audiences, Remezcla Media Group delivers culture- and data-led custom solutions that enable brands to authentically connect and grow.

