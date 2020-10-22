Latina Executives Thrive at LATV: Gisella Fu-Ripp Named New VP of Sales & Strategic Partnerships for LATV Network & Studios

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV Networks is pleased to announce the promotion of Gisella Fu-Ripp to Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships to lead the diverse, and predominantly female organization at LATV. Having joined LATV in 2012, Gisella's elite track record in multimedia ad revenue has fueled LATV's growth with clients looking to connect with audiences on a deeper level through LATV's content passion points of cultural relevance, Latina empowerment and LGBTQ+ pride.

Gisella's forward-thinking strategy and commitment to LATV's clients has helped fuel LATV's exponential growth as a creation hub for Latinx creators, and digital publisher through LATV.com, streaming and OTT. "As one of the very few certified minority-owned media companies and TV networks, we hold ourselves to a higher standard and we continue to prove that DEI as a strategy is the right thing to do, while also driving growth. Empowering leaders like Gisella who embody everything we stand for, and everything we're proud of is how we're able to lead the industry and achieve success. We couldn't be more excited to have Gisella as LATV's VP of Sales," said Andres Palencia Co-Executive Director of LATV.

Throughout her 8 year career at LATV, Gisella has been instrumental in delivering on client's KPI's and ROI by fulfilling and exceeding ad sales growth as well as playing a key role in marketing and communications strategies. With an ever-evolving multicultural marketplace, Gisella will help lead efforts in overall sales for linear TV, digital video and audio extensions. "I'm excited for the opportunity to take LATV Networks to the next level of success and I look forward to celebrating more milestones in the years to come," said Gisella Fu-Ripp.

Latino Alternative TV (LATV) is a pioneering bilingual media company elevating the Latino voices redefining culture. LATV Studios is an incubator for rising talent, a platform for genuine expression and a welcome guest in millions of homes from coast to coast. We are a minority-owned and operated entity committed to providing authentic content that is created by Latinos for everyone. LATV content is distributed through national television, digital, OTT and social media.

