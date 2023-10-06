LatinFinance ha revelado los ganadores de sus Premios de Financiamiento de Proyectos e Infraestructura 2023
06 Oct, 2023, 08:50 ET
NUEVA YORK, 6 de octubre de 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance ha anunciado los ganadores de sus Premios de Financiamiento de Proyectos e Infraestructura 2023, que reconocen las transacciones e instituciones más impresionantes en un área que es crucial para el progreso económico de América Latina y el Caribe.
Los principales patrocinadores de proyectos, inversores en infraestructura, financieros y asesores de América Latina y el Caribe se reunieron en Nueva York para la Cena de Premios de Financiamiento de Proyectos e Infraestructura 2023, ahora en su décimo año.
El anuncio de los ganadores de este año se produjo tras la Mesa Redonda sobre Energía, Infraestructura y Finanzas Sostenibles de LatinFinance 2023, una serie de debates de alto nivel dirigidos editorialmente entre los principales patrocinadores y desarrolladores de proyectos junto con inversores, bufetes de abogados y financieros clave. Las discusiones se centraron en las megatendencias que impactan el mercado en jurisdicciones y sectores clave en América Latina y el Caribe.
Los editores de LatinFinance determinan de forma independiente a los ganadores en un extenso proceso de evaluación que implicó la evaluación de un número récord de presentaciones este año.
La lista completa de ganadores se puede encontrar aquí https://latinfinance.com/2023-project-infrastructure-awards/ y en la edición del cuarto trimestre de.2023 de la revista LatinFinance.
Para obtener más información sobre el proceso de selección y las ofertas e instituciones ganadoras, visite https://latinfinance.com/2023-project-infrastructure-finance-awards/
Transacciones e instituciones premiadas
Haga clic en una transacción o institución ganadora para leer más al respecto:
Bond of the Year: Innergex
Digital Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Aligned Data Centers ODATA acquisition financing
Financial Advisor of the Year: Astris Finance
Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Latin America & Airport Financing Financing of the Year: Lima Airport Expansion Financing
Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Andes & Road Financing of the Year: Vía 40 Express 4G Toll Road Financing
Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Brazil São Paulo Metro Line 6
Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Caribbean – Oil & Gas Financing of the Year: One Guyana FPSO Financing
Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Mexico Mexico City Metro Line 1 Financing
Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Central America: Liberty Costa Rica Financing
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Southern Cone: PTI WOM Acquisition Financing
Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Andes: BBVA
Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Latin America: Santander
Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Brazil: Itaú BBA
Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Caribbean: Banreservas
Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Mexico: Scotiabank
Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Southern Cone: SMBC
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Brazil: Mattos Filho
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Latin America: White & Case
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Central America: BLP
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Mexico: Galicia
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Southern Cone: Milbank
Law Firm of the Year – Andes: Clifford Chance
Loan of the Year: Aguas Horizonte
Local Currency Financing of the Year: Ecovias do Araguaia
Mining Financing of the Year: Tocantinzinho Gold Mine Financing
Port Financing of the Year: Chancay Port Financing
Power Financing of the Year: GNA II Power Financing
Project Sponsor of the Year: Global Infrastructure Partners
Renewable Energy Financing of the Year: Mendubim Renewables Financing
Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Usme & Fontibón E-Bus Fleets Financing
Sustainable Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Scotiabank
Sustainable Infrastructure Financing of the Year: BRK Ambiental
Sustainable Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Machado Meyer
Water / Sanitation Financing of the Year: Agua de Puebla
Envíe nominaciones para los premios Deals of the Year 2024. El portal de nominaciones está abierto hasta el 15 de octubre de 2023. Obtenga más información en https://latinfinance.com/awards/
Regístrese para recibir una notificación cuando se abran las nominaciones para los premios de financiación de proyectos e infraestructuras de 2024, los premios de bancos del año y los premios de ofertas del año en www.latinfinance.com/awardalerts.
Acerca de LatinFinance
LatinFinance es la plataforma global líder que brinda inteligencia sobre los mercados financieros y las economías de América Latina y el Caribe.
Basándose en 35 años de excelencia editorial, sus publicaciones en inglés brindan información de alto valor a lectores internacionales de empresas, gobiernos, financieros e inversores, mientras que sus eventos convocan a esas comunidades a foros de networking de alto nivel centrados en la dinámica de esos mercados, por geografía y sector.
Contacto para medios: [email protected]
Enlaces relacionados
https://www.latinfinance.com
SOURCE LatinFinance
Share this article