Latino Businesses Join Forces to Gift 500 Boston Butts to the Latino Community This Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming holiday gesture, Abogados Centro Legal and Mi Pueblo Supermarket are teaming up to gift 500 Boston Butts to Latino families in Alabama on December 18 and 19.

Building on last year's success, the two Hispanic-owned businesses aim to bring joy and unity to the community with this special Christmas giveaway. Last year, the collaboration helped over 300 families enjoy a festive holiday meal, and this year's event promises to be even bigger.

Event Details:

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 : 250 Boston Butts will be distributed at Mi Pueblo Supermarket 's Pelham location starting at 1:00 PM .

Address: 3060 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124

Address: 216 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, AL 35209

These are free events, but availability is limited to one unit per family on a first-come, first-served basis.

Giving Back to the Community

"I arrived at Homewood quite early. There were some people already lined up, but I was lucky and got my ham fairly quickly. My family and I had an amazing Christmas dinner thanks to Mi Pueblo and Abogados Centro Legal," shared Jorge, a recipient from last year's giveaway.

This initiative highlights the commitment of Abogados Centro Legal and Mi Pueblo Supermarket to supporting and uplifting the Latino community in Alabama.

"Our goal is to bring people together and ensure everyone can celebrate the holidays with their families. This event allows us to share the spirit of Christmas with the community we serve," said E. Nathan Harris, CEO of Abogados Centro Legal.

"Giving back is at the heart of what we do," added Dulce Victoria Rivera, CEO of Mi Pueblo Supermarket. "It's wonderful to see the joy and gratitude of families during this season."

About the Organizers

Abogados Centro Legal: A Hispanic-owned law firm specializing in personal injury and immigration law, dedicated to serving the Latino community in Alabama . Visit their website https://abogadoscentrolegal.com/ or call them directly at 205-894-3737.

Mi Pueblo Supermarket: A Hispanic-owned supermarket chain providing high-quality products and supporting community initiatives in Alabama . You can visit their website https://mipueblosupermarket.com/ or call them directly at (205) 685-1446.

For more information, visit the official websites of Abogados Centro Legal and Mi Pueblo Supermarket.

