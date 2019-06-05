Latitude Announces Expansion into Georgia Market with Opening of Atlanta Office

ATLANTA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia corporations and law firms have a new source for high-end, on-demand attorney expertise, as Latitude, a legal services company, expands to the market. Latitude provides access to law firm-level attorneys in numerous substantive practice areas for short- or long-term engagements at up to 60 percent less than traditional law firm rates.

Latitude's specialized attorneys augment corporate in-house capacity during major business events, periods of peak demand and during hiring freezes, helping maintain tight budgets and reduce work overload. Latitude also helps law firms meet surges in client demand, reduce burnout and minimize fixed costs.

"Latitude's growth has been driven by the company's focus on attorney quality, collaborative environment and commitment to client success," said Logan Ide, Georgia Market President and Co-Owner. "I look forward to bringing the brand and that same approach and energy to the Atlanta market." Prior to his position at Latitude, Ide was an Atlanta-based general counsel and a private equity firm managing partner.

Founded in Nashville by corporate law firm partner Ross Booher and serial entrepreneur Ken Clarke, Latitude sprang from Booher's observations of the challenges law firm partners and general counsels faced reducing fixed costs and maintaining the right-sized teams after the 2008 economic downturn.

"I knew Latitude could help corporate legal departments and law firms by providing BigLaw associate- to partner-level attorneys on an engagement basis," said Booher. "I also wanted to create an alternative career track for successful attorneys with sophisticated experience – one that offers flexibility, interesting work, great clients, full benefits and high pay."

"Latitude has provided me consistently high quality attorneys with practice-specific experience and the ability to parachute in and provide immediate, cost-effective assistance," said Mark Vane, Chief Legal Officer with Geodis Americas.

Latitude offers attorneys and paralegals in numerous practice areas including Corporate & Securities, ERISA, Litigation, Healthcare, Technology, IP and Compliance.

Latitude, a legal services company, provides high-end attorneys on an engagement basis to corporate legal departments and law firms, increasing flexibility while reducing costs. Clients rely on Latitude attorneys when they need more help, want to reduce costs and don't want to roll the dice on quality. Latitude also assists clients with permanent position searches. Latitude's law-firm level attorneys enjoy full benefits, high pay, sophisticated work, great clients and optimal work-life balance. For more information visit: www.latitudelegal.com

