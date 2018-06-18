LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Hilton Head to Unveil First Model Homes June 30 - Exclusive Opportunity to See Inside New Community, Be Among First to Buy

Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE active-adult communities offer a lifestyle of fun, friends, food and music. According to Minto's LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Division President William Bullock, "There is nothing else like Latitude Margaritaville. This is a brand-new concept that is redefining active adult living, and interest has been phenomenal. More than 130,000 prospective buyers have registered to receive more information on Latitude Margaritaville to date, and that number keeps growing."

LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Hilton Head model homes are from three distinct villa and single-family home collections — the Caribbean, Beach and Island. Influenced by the spectacular South Carolina setting and charming classic coastal architecture of the Lowcountry, home styles capture the authentic "no worries" vibe of the community.

Four villa home models include the Antigua, Barbuda, Jamaica and Nevis, ranging from 1,558 to 1,862 square feet under air. All have two bedrooms, den or hobby room, two baths, covered lanai and two-car garage. Villa pricing starts at $243,990.

Five single-family home models include the Coconut, Parrot, Breeze, Aruba and Trinidad. Single-family home models range from 2,080 to 2,564 square feet under air and feature two to three bedrooms plus den, two to three-car garages, two to three-and-a-half baths and a covered lanai. Single-family home pricing starts at $293,990.

The low maintenance homes at LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Hilton Head feature an open, airy design that maximizes natural light and flow into uniquely designed outdoor living spaces perfect for enjoying the mild South Carolina climate. Floor plans are designed for relaxing, entertaining and comfortably accommodating houseguests. Spacious master suites feature large walk-in closets and raised height vanities in the master bath.

LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Hilton Head residents will enjoy walkable neighborhoods, golf-cart friendly streets and a lively Town Center. Music will play an important part in the community, and residents will enjoy live entertainment under the bandshell and dancing in the Latitude Town Square. A state-of-the-art Fins Up! Fitness Center will include aerobics studio, indoor lap pool, spa, group fitness classes, wellness and community programs and more.

A Paradise Pool will feature a beach entry, cabanas and tiki huts. Residents can hone their skills on the tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts. At the Workin' N' Playin' Center, arts, crafts and other programs will be offered as well as a Coconut Telegraph Business Center. Additional amenities for dining and recreation include a Latitude Bar & Chill Restaurant, Changes in Attitude poolside bar and Last Mango Theater for dances and banquets. Residents can tune up their golf carts at The Hanger workshop. There will even be a Barkaritaville Pet Spa and Dog Park. In addition to the many recreational amenities, an adjoining 290,000-square-foot golf cart-accessible neighborhood retail center is being developed in partnership with Sutton Properties, Inc.

Phase one of LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Hilton Head includes 203 home sites. Current plans call for a total of 3,000 homes. LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Hilton Head is the second community of its kind to open. The award-winning LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Daytona Beach debuted nine model homes last February, and residents have begun moving into their new homes. Plans for LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Watersound, located in the Florida Panhandle near Panama City Beach, were announced in May with a projected opening date in early 2020.

"We're thrilled to partner with Minto and show the first model homes for Latitude Margaritaville in Hilton Head," said Jim Wiseman, president of Margaritaville Development. "This event continues the momentum we have generated with the Latitude Margaritaville active adult lifestyle in Daytona Beach and brings this opportunity to the beautiful low country of South Carolina."

LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Hilton Head is located at 356 Latitude Boulevard, Hardeeville, South Carolina on Highway 278, two-and-a-half miles east of I-95. Sales Center hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

