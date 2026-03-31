Latitude Promotes Anne McKnight to Vice President of Talent

McKnight to Oversee Global Legal Talent Strategy as Company Continues Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a globally ranked flexible legal staffing company that provides law firms and corporate legal departments with former in-house and Big Law attorneys for sophisticated contract and permanent legal roles, announced today that Anne McKnight has been promoted to Vice President of Talent.

Anne McKnight, Vice President of Talent at Latitude, leads the company’s global legal talent strategy, talent processes, and candidate experience

Since joining Latitude in 2022 as a Director of Legal Recruiting and Placement in the company's Nashville office, McKnight has played a key role in helping grow Latitude's network of highly experienced attorneys and matching them with sophisticated contract engagements at leading legal departments and law firms.

As Vice President of Talent, McKnight will oversee Latitude's global talent strategy, talent processes, and candidate experience, while supporting the company's talent teams across its regional corporate offices.

"Anne has been an outstanding member of our Nashville recruiting team and a trusted partner to both our clients and Latitude Attorneys," said Candice Reed, Executive Vice President and Partner in charge of Latitude's Tennessee operations. "Her background as a practicing employment lawyer, combined with her experience working closely with attorneys and legal teams, gives her a deep understanding of what Latitude's clients are looking for when it comes to staffing their teams. We're thrilled to see Anne step into this leadership role and help guide our talent strategy as Latitude continues to grow."

Before joining Latitude, McKnight practiced employment law at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, P.C., where she advised clients on complex workplace issues, conducted internal investigations, and defended employment claims in state and federal courts and before governmental agencies.

"I've really valued the opportunity to work closely with our attorneys and clients over the past few years," McKnight said. "I'm excited to build on that foundation in this new role—supporting our teams and continuing to strengthen how we connect great lawyers with meaningful opportunities."

A native of Kentucky, McKnight earned her J.D. and B.S. from the University of Kentucky.

About Latitude

Latitude is a full-service flexible legal talent company serving corporate legal departments and law firms. We specialize in providing proven former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys for flexible contract engagements and permanent positions that require experience, emotional intelligence, and judgment in dozens of practice areas, including commercial contracting, data privacy, M&A, employment, litigation, and more.

From Fortune Global 100 companies to start-ups and Global 50 law firms to boutiques, clients turn to us for top-tier attorneys and other legal professionals.

We directly employ legal talent from coast to coast and have thousands of individuals in our network. Outstanding attorneys are attracted to Latitude by the sophisticated work, great clients, competitive pay, and benefits along with a refreshing combination of flexibility and boundaries.

Founded in 2013, Latitude is a Chambers and Partners globally ranked flexible legal staffing company.

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SOURCE Latitude