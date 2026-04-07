Latitude Promotes Former GC Joan Blackwell to Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

New Leadership Role Supports Continued Growth and Operational Scale

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a globally ranked flexible legal staffing company that provides law firms and corporate legal departments with former in-house and Big Law attorneys for sophisticated contract and permanent legal roles, announced today the promotion of Joan Blackwell to Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Joan Blackwell, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Latitude

A former General Counsel and Chief of Staff for the Indiana Attorney General's Office, Big Law attorney at Barnes & Thornburg LLP, and longtime adjunct professor at Indiana University, Blackwell brings a broad legal and leadership background to the role. She steps into this newly created position after contributing across talent and operations at Latitude, supporting the company's continued growth.

As Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Blackwell will lead efforts across the organization, including leadership development, strategic hiring, and enhanced onboarding and training programs, while helping scale the systems that support Latitude's expanding business.

"I've had the opportunity to work across different parts of Latitude over the past few years, and that perspective has been incredibly valuable," said Blackwell. "I'm excited to step into this role and continue supporting our teams as we grow, building the structures and processes that help us scale while staying true to what makes Latitude unique."

Blackwell joined Latitude in 2021 as a Director of Legal Recruiting and Placement in the Indianapolis office, partnering with attorneys and clients to provide flexible talent solutions. In 2025, she joined the company's corporate talent team as Director of Talent Strategy and Operations, where she supported recruiting teams across all offices and helped strengthen internal processes and collaboration.

"Joan has a unique ability to connect strategy with execution," said Ross Booher, CEO and co-founder of Latitude. "As a former GC, Big Law attorney, and Latitude recruiting director, she understands the high expectations of both our clients and attorneys firsthand and brings extensive operational and leadership experience. As we continue to grow, Joan will play a key role in scaling our infrastructure, building on our strong foundation, and leading strategic initiatives that support our teams and the continued expansion of our business."

Before joining Latitude, Joan served as General Counsel, Ethics Officer, and Chief of Staff for the Indiana Attorney General's Office, where she advised senior leadership on complex legal and policy matters. Earlier in her career, she was an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg LLP in the Finance, Insolvency, and Restructuring Department, focusing on commercial bankruptcy and related litigation. She also served as a staff attorney to the Honorable Frank J. Otte of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana and began her legal career as an associate at Kroger, Gardis & Regas, LLP.

In addition to her professional work, Blackwell has spent more than a decade as an adjunct professor at Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, where she teaches secured transactions.

About Latitude

Latitude is a full-service flexible legal talent company serving corporate legal departments and law firms. We specialize in providing proven former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys for flexible contract engagements and permanent positions that require experience, emotional intelligence, and judgment in dozens of practice areas, including commercial contracting, data privacy, M&A, employment, litigation, and more.

From Fortune Global 100 companies to start-ups and Global 50 law firms to boutiques, clients turn to us for top-tier attorneys and other legal professionals.

We directly employ legal talent from coast to coast and have thousands of individuals in our network. Outstanding attorneys are attracted to Latitude by the sophisticated work, great clients, competitive pay, and benefits along with a refreshing combination of flexibility and boundaries.

Founded in 2013, Latitude is a Chambers and Partners globally ranked flexible legal staffing company.

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SOURCE Latitude