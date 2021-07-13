Lattice Accelerates Momentum as People Strategy Continues to be Top Priority for Businesses

As part of its record growth, Lattice has achieved a number of major company milestones. Tweet this

"Now more than ever, businesses realize the importance of building company culture, increasing employee motivation, and leading high-performing teams," said Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice. "Our people management platform is rapidly expanding to help companies do just that."

As part of its record growth, Lattice has achieved a number of major milestones, including:

Business Performance: In February, Lattice closed its Series E fundraising round at $60 million led by Tiger Global, bringing the company valuation to more than $1 billion. Exiting the second quarter of 2021, Lattice also reports over 100% year-over-year ARR growth. Further, the company increased its customer base by more than 20%, including KTGY, LiveRamp, and Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

Employee Growth: In the first half of 2021, Lattice grew headcount to more than 300 people - approximately 100% year-over-year growth since June 2020. The Lattice executive team expanded to include David Cain, Chief Marketing Officer, Jared Erondu, Vice-President of Design, John Sherer, Vice-President of Sales, and Stephanie Waldner, Vice-President of Customer Success.

Product Innovation: Over the last year, Lattice launched more than 100+ features and product updates to meet and exceed user needs. To kick off 2021, Lattice elevated its product with a sweeping application redesign including a new navigation architecture, making it possible for employees to quickly see a complete picture of their performance story at their company. Lattice also launched weighted goals, giving users greater control over how teams reflect progress on objectives and communicate relative importance and priority in addition to capabilities that allow HR teams to respond to employee feedback via engagement and pulse surveys to address individual comments. To cap off the first half of 2021, Lattice also ranked as the top Momentum Leader on G2's Summer Momentum Grid reports for Performance Management, Employee Engagement, OKRs, and Career Management.

Additional Activity: In April, Jack Altman released People Strategy: How to Invest in Your People and Make Culture Your Competitive Advantage , a book sharing actionable advice and examples of how to make people strategy drive business strategy. Lattice announced Serena Williams as the keynote speaker for its 2021 Resources for Humans Virtual event, taking place in September.

