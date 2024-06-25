Lattice Adds Payroll, Powering Strategic Pay Cycles for High-Growth Companies

Payroll will integrate seamlessly into the Lattice platform to help companies build pay-for-performance cultures

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading people platform Lattice announced Lattice Payroll, an end-to-end payroll solution that will be fully integrated into Lattice's HRIS and Talent Suite. With this launch, mid-sized and growing companies will be able to run a performance review, manage a strategic compensation cycle, and have all changes hit employees' accounts in an interconnected, intuitive way.

Lattice Payroll will include W-4 onboarding, time tracking, employee payslips, trend reporting, and AI-powered anomaly detection, which will proactively detect potential errors so they can be fixed before they become expensive problems.

"Lattice is on a mission to transform HR, and our AI-powered people platform is designed to empower people leaders and teams to do their best work. Running seamless pay cycles is a critical part of that work – getting payroll right is essential, and mistakes are not an option," said Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice. "We are committed to providing people teams with the best tools and technology to understand, develop, recognize, and reward their employees. Our new end-to-end, integrated payroll solution is a significant step forward in achieving this vision."

In today's competitive landscape, operational excellence is not just a goal for companies — it's a necessity. For HR, it stands as a top priority: Employees account for 70% of a company's expenses, so employee efficiency and productivity are critical for achieving strong business results. This begins with mastering the business fundamentals, and nothing is more fundamental than payroll. Fast, reliable payroll cycles ensure that a company's most valuable assets — its people — are paid correctly and on time.

"Compensation is the single biggest lever companies have to recognize great talent, and our AI-powered payroll solution will take the accuracy and strategic execution of pay cycles to the next level," said Eric Schuchman, Chief Product Officer at Lattice. "With Lattice Payroll, we've eliminated unnecessary tech stress that running payroll often causes — no more spreadsheets, copying data, or long email chains — so HR and finance teams can work together to build a pay-for-performance culture from strategy to execution."

Lattice is partnering with Gusto , one of the most trusted names in payroll, to bring this functionality to the platform. Each year, Gusto processes tens of billions of dollars worth of payroll, ensuring 300K+ businesses around the world can run seamless pay cycles every time. With Gusto's embedded solution, Lattice customers will now get the payroll infrastructure they trust from Gusto alongside the people management products they love from Lattice.

"Payroll can be one of the most challenging parts of running a business — and getting it right, every time, is critical," said Tomer London, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Gusto. "With Gusto Embedded, it's our mission to help companies take care of their teams and accelerate their growth through our trusted payroll infrastructure that supports tens of billions of dollars of salary payments each year. We're proud to partner with Lattice and bring payroll to their 5,000 customers, integrating seamlessly into Lattice's HRIS and Talent Suite to empower HR teams to drive more strategic pay cycles."

In addition to Lattice Payroll, Lattice is also offering every business a way to ensure relevant employee detail changes in Lattice HRIS seamlessly reach their payroll provider of choice through Payroll Hub. Now, when employees join or leave your company, change their address, or have adjustments to their compensation, the updates can be surfaced and exported to a business's preferred payroll provider.

Lattice Payroll is now open for early access and will be widely available by early 2025. The early access program waitlist is open now .

About Lattice

Lattice's people platform provides 5,000+ businesses worldwide with AI-powered HR solutions designed to help them become operationally excellent. Combining an HRIS with continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, career development tools, and more, Lattice's platform reduces administrative work for HR teams allowing them to invest more time in building the right, data-informed strategies that accelerate business results. With offices in North America and the UK, Lattice serves with world's most strategic HR teams including Slack, Gusto, Intercom, Ramp, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more.

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers access to health insurance, 401(k) integrations, HR experts, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 300,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

