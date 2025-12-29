Lattice Materials Awarded $18.5 Million from the U.S. Department of War

Defense Investment Strengthens U.S. Supply Chain for Advanced Optical Technologies Supporting National Security

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice Materials (Lattice), an advanced manufacturer specializing in custom-grown silicon and germanium crystals and part of The Partner Companies (TPC), announced today it received an $18.5 million award from the U.S. Department of War (DoW) via Title III of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to further strengthen the U.S. supply chain for germanium and silicon. As one of very few U.S.-based germanium and silicon crystal growers and lens manufacturers, Lattice is a leading supplier of infrared optical lenses, windows and mirrors made from these materials that are used in numerous defense optics systems.

This strategic investment directly supports national security priorities by strengthening domestic supply chains for critical optical components used in defense applications that protect warfighters and advanced mission-critical platforms using airborne sensors, thermal targeting systems, individual thermal weapon sights, missile guidance systems and other electro-optical/infrared (EOIR) applications.

Lattice will use DoW funds to increase its capacity to produce optical-grade germanium and silicon crystals, as well as establish the capability to produce germanium metal from recycled materials.

"We've seen unprecedented demand for secure, U.S.-made solutions across the industries we serve, especially within aerospace and defense," said Travis Wood, president of Lattice Materials. "We are grateful for the DoW's investment in expanding our production capacity, which will help strengthen domestic supply chains and ensure that the advanced technologies our components enable are available when and where they're needed most."

With China's germanium export restrictions increasing the need for domestic germanium and silicon production, the DoW's Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy is investing in suppliers like Lattice to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities and scale U.S. germanium and silicon production.

"This is a major step forward for U.S. domestic defense manufacturing, and we look forward to leveraging this investment to advance our leadership as a partner in developing germanium and silicon optical solutions securely and effectively," said Scott Bekemeyer, founder and co-chairman of TPC. "A trusted and proven producer of engineered germanium and silicon solutions is imperative in the development of critical systems for those on the front lines. With countries like China limiting their germanium exports, Lattice and TPC have an opportunity to expand germanium solutions for the defense industry with absolute confidence."

Germanium stands as one of the 50 critical minerals essential for America's economic development and defense, according to the U.S. Geological Survey , yet few companies possess the specialized expertise to produce it domestically. This metalloid is trusted for its durability, superior optical properties, temperature stability and protective conductivity that shields sensitive electronics from electromagnetic interference.

Lattice brings over three decades of expertise in the highly specialized Czochralski crystal growth process, custom-growing germanium and silicon crystals to exact specifications that defense systems demand. Unlike off-the-shelf components, Lattice engineers grow crystals to optimal diameters, with unique orientations and custom electrical resistivity tailored to each application. This precision manufacturing process requires specialty equipment and deep technical knowledge.

Funded through the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, this investment advances Executive Order 14241, issued March 20, 2025, which calls for immediate action to boost U.S. production of processed critical minerals and related products.

TPC is a long-standing supplier for the defense industry, supporting the industry with mission-critical parts, components, assemblies and optics used by armed services and defense contractors. TPC also serves other critical U.S. industries like medical, aerospace, technology and energy.

About Lattice Materials

Founded in 1989 in Bozeman, Montana, Lattice Materials is one of the only U.S.-based manufacturers with the capability to custom-grown silicon and germanium crystals, delivering high-precision optical components that help protect the warfighter and advance critical technologies. The company serves top defense, medical, semiconductor, security, research and renewable energy companies, providing optical blanks, precision optical curve generation, high-precision polishing and machining. A part of The Partner Companies (TPC) since 2016, Lattice benefits from TPC's integrated manufacturing ecosystem as one of 11 specialty manufacturers. TPC provides a wide range of complementary engineering and manufacturing solutions that combine multiple processes to meet customers' exact requirements. For more information, please reach out to: https://www.latticematerials.com/contact/ .

About The Partner Companies

The Partner Companies (TPC) is a global diversified manufacturing company that creates mission-critical solutions for innovators in the aerospace, defense, clean energy, medical, and technology industries. Founded in 2010, TPC has grown into an international leader with 11 specialty manufacturers in the U.S., U.K., Mexico and Asia: E-Fab, Elcon, Fotofab, Lattice Materials, LT Precision, Microphoto, Optiforms, PEI, Pinnacle Precision, Precision Eforming and UPG. TPC's specialty manufacturers specialize in photochemical etching, ceramic metallization, crystal growth and electroforming along with core manufacturing capabilities such as injection molding, machining, metal fabrication and finishing. TPC supports each member entity with expertise in business growth, operations, finance, human resources, supply chain management and more. For more information about TPC and its specialty manufacturers, visit thepartnercos.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Monroe

262-844-5816

[email protected]

SOURCE The Partner Companies