The Partner Companies Secures $100+ Million Strategic Investment from Tensile Capital Management

Equity investment completes recent $300+ million total capital raise to scale manufacturing operations, advance technology and fuel strategic growth.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partner Companies (TPC), a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company, today announced a $100+ million equity investment from Tensile Capital Management LP (Tensile), a San Francisco-based investment firm. The investment completes a recent $300+ million capital raise along with TPC's recent $200+ million syndicated credit facility led by Huntington Bank. In total, the financing will help accelerate growth across TPC's 11 brands that serve the aerospace, defense, medical technology, energy and broader industries.

The minority equity investment will accelerate TPC's next phase of growth, enabling the company to expand its specialized manufacturing capabilities, pursue value-creating acquisitions and advance its equipment and process technology.

"Partnering with Tensile enhances our strategy and the progress we've made building one integrated manufacturing leader across specialized brands," said Christian Streu, Chief Financial Officer, The Partner Companies. "Our customers are solving some of the most pressing challenges facing society: defending national security, advancing medical breakthroughs, meeting rapidly increasing energy demands and pushing the boundaries of next-generation technology. With over $300 million in new capital and partners supporting our vision, we are positioned to expand our capacity and serve these critical industries with the precision, reliability and innovation they demand."

Tensile's evergreen fund structure provides TPC with a differentiated financial partner, bringing a new level of capital access with a shared long-term time horizon. The firm's investment approach aligns with TPC's focus on creating sustainable long-term value through technology investments, capacity expansion and acquisitions.

"TPC has taken a focused and disciplined approach to building a differentiated advanced manufacturing platform serving highly attractive and in-demand industries," said Ted Crockin, Managing Director at Tensile. "The company has an impressive track record of serving its customers and identifying, acquiring and integrating complementary specialized manufacturing businesses. We are excited to partner with TPC's world-class leadership team by providing flexible, long-duration capital as they execute their growth strategy."

Since 2020, TPC has expanded its manufacturing footprint through five strategic acquisitions: Precision Eforming (July 2025), UPG (April 2023), Pinnacle Precision (May 2022), Photofabrication Engineering, Inc. (April 2021) and L&T Precision (December 2020). The new capital will support continued organic and inorganic growth as the company serves customers across aerospace, defense, energy, medical and technology sectors.

Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, served as the exclusive advisor to TPC on its growth investment from Tensile, and Duane Morris served as legal advisor to TPC. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Tensile.

About The Partner Companies

The Partner Companies (TPC) is a global diversified manufacturing company that creates mission-critical solutions for innovators in the aerospace, defense, clean energy, medical, and technology industries. Founded in 2010, TPC has grown into an international leader with 11 specialty manufacturers in the U.S., U.K., Mexico and Asia: E-Fab, Elcon, Fotofab, Lattice Materials, L&T Precision, Microphoto, Optiforms, PEI, Pinnacle Precision, Precision Eforming and UPG. TPC's manufacturers specialize in photochemical etching, ceramic metallization, infrared optics and electroforming along with core manufacturing capabilities such as injection molding, machining, metal fabrication and finishing. TPC supports each member entity with expertise in business growth, operations, finance, human resources, supply chain management and more. For more information about TPC and its specialty manufacturers, visit thepartnercos.com .

About Tensile Capital Management

Tensile is a San Francisco-based investment firm managing approximately $2 billion in committed capital through an "evergreen" fund structure. Tensile seeks to generate superior risk-adjusted, after-tax returns through long-term investments in a concentrated portfolio of public securities and select private businesses. With respect to its private investments, Tensile's ability to invest throughout the capital structure, flexibility in structuring control and minority investments and active and collaborative partnerships with management teams and boards of directors provide unique solutions for business owners. Learn more at www.tensilecapital.com.

About Capstone Partners

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

