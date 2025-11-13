The Partner Companies Completes $200+ Million Credit Facility to Support Long-Term Growth

Capital supports next-generation manufacturing and platform growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partner Companies (TPC), a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company, today announced the successful completion of a $200+ million syndicated credit facility led by Huntington Bank. The transaction strengthens TPC's capital base and provides long-term flexibility to support the company's strategic initiatives and growth.

Closed on Sept. 30, the facility provides permanent capital for existing operations, growth capital for organic initiatives and capital investments, and funding for inorganic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions. The financing backs TPC's foundation to accelerate growth across its 11 specialized manufacturing brands.

The transaction comes as TPC experiences significant growth momentum across its core sectors, driven by increased demand for advanced manufacturing technologies, precision-engineered components and supply chain security. The capital will support facility expansions, equipment investments and continued strategic growth of TPC's integrated manufacturing capabilities.

"This facility reinforces our long-term commitment to building a resilient and innovative advanced manufacturing leader," said Christian Streu, Chief Financial Officer, The Partner Companies. "Operating as one integrated company across specialized brands, TPC is uniquely positioned to solve complex challenges that demand precision, consistency and cross-capability collaboration. This investment allows us to expand where demand is strongest and accelerate our commitment to next-generation technology and talent."

"Huntington Bank is committed to helping businesses thrive and we are incredibly proud to partner with TPC on this important effort," said Patrice DeCorrevont, Illinois/Wisconsin region president at Huntington Bank. "This facility supports TPC's approach to advancing private companies that drive leading-edge manufacturing technologies. Our partnership provides long-term capital to back the continued growth and evolution of TPC's platform, both in the U.S. and across global markets."

Building Global Manufacturing Capability

Since 2020, TPC has expanded its manufacturing footprint and technological capabilities through strategic growth, adding five specialized brands that enhance the company's ability to serve customers with increasingly complex requirements: Precision Eforming (July 2025), UPG (April 2023), Pinnacle Precision (May 2022), Photofabrication Engineering, Inc. (April 2021) and L&T Precision (December 2020).

Investment in Manufacturing Excellence

The credit facility will support TPC's growth across three key areas:

Capacity Expansion: Investment in additional manufacturing equipment, facility expansions and automation to meet growing customer demand across aerospace, defense, energy, medical technology and other advanced manufacturing applications.

Technology Advancement: Continued investment in next-generation manufacturing equipment, process development and engineering capabilities that enable TPC to solve increasingly complex technical challenges for customers.

Manufacturing Footprint: Selective expansion of TPC's specialized manufacturing capabilities in technologies and geographies that strengthen the company's ability to serve customers requiring localized production, global reach, rapid response and multi-process integration.

"By reinforcing our U.S. manufacturing base and investing in our global presence, this financing strengthens our ability to drive innovation that keeps our operations, and our partners, a step ahead," said Streu.

About The Partner Companies

The Partner Companies (TPC) is a global diversified manufacturing company that creates mission-critical solutions for innovators in the aerospace, defense, clean energy, medical, and technology industries. Founded in 2010, TPC has grown into an international leader with 11 specialty manufacturers in the U.S., U.K., Mexico and Asia: E-Fab, Elcon, Fotofab, Lattice Materials, L&T Precision, Microphoto, Optiforms, PEI, Pinnacle Precision, Precision Eforming and UPG. TPC's specialty manufacturers specialize in photochemical etching, ceramic metallization, crystal growth and electroforming along with core manufacturing capabilities such as injection molding, machining, metal fabrication and finishing. TPC supports each member entity with expertise in business growth, operations, finance, human resources, supply chain management and more. For more information about TPC and its specialty manufacturers, visit thepartnercos.com .

