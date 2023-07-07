Lattice Partners with Hone, HRSG, LifeLabs Learning, livingHR, Peoplism, and PuzzleHR to Drive More Actionable, Accessible Employee Engagement Practices for High-Performing Cultures

Lattice collaborated with leading organizations on survey templates designed to uncover actionable insights on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), change management, and other key workplace challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading talent management suite that powers high-performing cultures, today released seven new specialized survey templates co-developed with leading people-centric organizations across the HR industry. Designed by some of the top organizations across HR with specialized expertise in critical people management challenges, these highly targeted templates can uncover deeper insights into specialized topics that are closely tied to employee engagement and growth, including manager effectiveness, change management, DEIB, and more.

Employee engagement surveys are one of the most effective ways for people leaders to understand and act on the needs of their employees, enabling a deep dive into feedback on a wide range of topics that can offer a holistic view of the employee experience. However, often surveys will end up uncovering challenges around more specialized topics such as DEIB or change management, which ultimately require more nuanced questions to get at the actionable insights that will drive positive change.

"The reality is that the current economic environment, changing business needs, and employee sentiment will continue to present new challenges for people leaders to navigate. Surveys built to support specific HR needs are critical in being able to respond with agility," said Dave Carhart, VP of Lattice's People Strategy Group. "Targeted surveys, when done right, can allow you to dig into a particular focus area and draw out the depth and nuance of understanding required to drive tangible organizational change."

Each new survey template follows survey-methodology best practices and includes administration guidance and customized action steps for leaders to implement to improve their scores in specific areas. The new templates address a number of critical areas and include:

Performance Management developed with Hone

Career Pathing developed with HRSG

Manager Effectiveness developed with LifeLabs Learning

Change Management developed with livingHR

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging developed with Peoplism

Learning & Development developed with PuzzleHR

"DEIB is a mission-critical area for HR, but often organizations approach DEIB with a string of one-off efforts, chosen haphazardly. This leads to frustrated employees and people leaders who don't have any tangible improvements to show from all their hard work," said Amber Madison, co-founder of Peoplism. "You can take a much more strategic approach by using a DEIB survey to identify your organization's biggest pain points, and then engage in targeted initiatives to improve them. That's what will lead to meaningful DEIB improvements that you can measure over time."

The new survey templates are now available for Lattice Engagement customers, and Lattice has made questions from five of the surveys available completely free in Lattice's Resources for Humans Templates Library .

Lattice's employee engagement offering enables People leaders to constantly collect feedback with engagement, onboarding, exit, Pulse, and eNPS surveys. Results from each survey are then automatically analyzed to surface key themes and recommended action steps to improve your employee experience and build the culture you want. Learn more about Lattice Engagement at: https://lattice.com/engagement .

About Lattice

Lattice's people management platform brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, and career development tools into one connected solution, Lattice's talent suite can deliver powerful people analytics used by HR and leadership teams to drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list three years in a row and rated as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Slack, Robinhood, Allbirds, Talkdesk, Tide, and more. Learn more by visiting www.lattice.com.

