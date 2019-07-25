L'ATTITUDE Match-Up to change the Latinx fundraising paradigm

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L'ATTITUDE Match-Up is a new program set to launch at L'ATTITUDE 2019 in San Diego where Latinx entrepreneurs will present their businesses, their social impact, their growth potential, and their plans for how an equity investment will enable them to scale.

Match-Up will feature a blockbuster line-up of Matchmakers who are committed to finding the biggest growth opportunities among Latinx businesses in The New Mainstream Economy. Enterprises must have a Latinx founder with no less than 20% ownership and ideally presenting for their Series A or Series B round. Competitors can be in any of eight categories:

Engines of Job Creation – job creating technologies or businesses that directly or indirectly address employment for Latinos

Educational Attainment – addressing education disparities in the Latino community, either with or without technology

Financial Strength – financial technologies, services or financial intermediaries that increase access to financing and financial services for Latinos

Engineering Prowess – companies with a product or service that addresses engineering challenges on a broad scale

Healthy Communities – health tech and healthcare, addressing health disparities or increasing access to health care in the Latinx communities

New Economy Services – tech enabled, traditionally analog businesses which are made scalable by the tech engagement

Media – businesses which include social media and other forms of media engagement

Data Analytics – companies that use technology to source or analyze data in new and interesting ways

Applicants can be in a tech field or a tech-enabled traditional business, and must meet the following criteria:

Generating revenue

Seeking equity investment of $250K+

Have a Latinx founder(s) with at least 20% equity stake in the company

Company duly organized as a C-corp or LLC in the U.S.

No outstanding judgments against the Company

If selected, would prepare and present in person at the L'ATTITUDE Match-Up event in San Diego, CA

Match-Up will also invite live matchmaking with additional investors from the audience, and will offer "Matchmaker Seats" to three to five major investors who are prepared to invest an additional $250K on the spot, pending their own due diligence.

Presentations will take place on September 29, 2019 in San Diego, CA as part of the L'ATTITUDE Event September 26-29th. Entrepreneurs and investors interested in learning more about this new initiative should go online to https://lattitude.net/programs/.

