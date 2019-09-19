LATV Networks unveils its new fall lineup of in-culture Latinx content for Millennials
Sep 19, 2019, 09:23 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV Networks, the premier destination for the Latinx millennial, kicks off its fall lineup of multi-platform in-culture programming the week of September 23, 2019. The network promises an exciting full week of new shows that will surely set the standard for inclusive primetime programming with new and returning series featuring diversity, Latina empowerment, and LGBTQ visibility.
During premiere week, LATV's influencer-driven content will include special guests from popular Latinx series such as, Mayans M.C. (FX), Pose (FX), Mr. Iglesias (Netflix) and La Casa De Las Flores / The House of Flowers (Netflix). This programming will be complemented by content from LATV's Hispanic Heritage month campaign "History by Us" celebrating the history being made by Hispanic Millennials.
LATV's new fall lineup includes:
- The Hub on LATV, a magazine show on the pulse of pop culture that is powered by breaking social media trends
- The Q Agenda, a talk show centered around the intersectionality of LGBTQ+ culture in our Latinx community
- Checkitow, a podcast-first series, where comedian and host Humberto Guida talks to the funniest A-Listers in Latino comedy and entertainment
- Jefa Status, hosted by Lucy Flores, an intimate conversation between two accomplished Latina entrepreneurs
- And new returning seasons of The Zoo, Get it Girl, and ELZ
Alongside LATV's original programming, the network will also be releasing new digital short series such as Esa Soy Yo, a female reaffirmation series; W.Y.K.A (What You Know About), a Latino history edutainment series as well as Checkitow and Jefa Status.
"LATV's agility to adapt to change is essential, allowing us to create content that is a true representation of our core audience, the Latinx millennials. Our original content not only speaks to them but also creates high engagement. We're excited about the expansion of integrated partnership opportunities we can offer our clients," said Andres Rincon, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships.
ABOUT LATV
LATV is more than a media company, it is a direct link to the growing voice of the Latino experience. As the original alternative, and only remaining Latino-owned TV network in the Hispanic Television space, LATV has established itself as a pioneering network, a trendsetting brand, and an innovative content hub. For more information visit www.LATV.com
