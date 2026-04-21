LAUGH FACTORY AND EPOCH MAKE COMEDY HISTORY WITH FIRST-EVER STAND-UP COMEDIAN TRADING CARDS

The trading card series celebrates comedians of the past, present and future, honoring both legends and modern stars. Post this

Laugh Factory Stand-Up Comedian Trading Card Series 1 by EPOCH will officially release on April 30, 2026, marking the first time stand-up comedy is recognized as its own collectible category. The inaugural series celebrates comedians of the past, present and future, honoring both legendary voices and modern stars who continue to shape culture through comedy.

In order to honor this historic product, there will be a special "Launch Event" show featuring several of the comedians featured in the series on Monday, April 27 at Laugh Factory's Hollywood club. Tickets are on sale now at www.laughfactory.com and the price includes a box of Laugh Factory Series 1 trading cards for fans to enjoy.

The product will feature more than 20 comedians with select cards including authentic, on-card autographs, as well as cards highlighting iconic Laugh Factory locations, including Hollywood and Las Vegas.

For decades, athletes, musicians, and entertainers have been immortalized through trading cards. This release officially brings stand-up comedians into that legacy.

"Stand-up comedy has shaped culture for generations, yet comedians have never had their own place in the collectibles world," said Laugh Factory President David Fuhrer. "These cards honor the voices, the risk-takers, and the artists who make people laugh for a living. We're proud to help cement the legacy of comedy in a completely new way."

"From the very beginning, Laugh Factory has always been about giving comedians a stage and a voice," said Jamie Masada, founder of Laugh Factory. "To now see comedy honored in this way—with its own collectible trading cards—is something truly special. It's a celebration of the artists who have dedicated their lives to bringing joy to and laughter people around the world."

The series also reflects the historical importance of Laugh Factory itself, whose stages have launched, developed, and showcased generations of groundbreaking comedic talent. Cards dedicated to Laugh Factory locations add an additional layer of storytelling and significance for fans and collectors alike.

"We are honored to partner with the world-famous Laugh Factory to create the first-ever stand-up comedian trading card set," said Wataru Sakonjo, General Manager of EPOCH's Trading Card Division. "The excitement we've already seen from fans, collectors, and comedians themselves confirms that this category is long overdue. There is a very bright future ahead for high-quality, collectible comedy trading cards, as we are just scratching the surface."

As stand-up comedy continues to grow globally through live performance, streaming, and digital platforms, this release recognizes comedians as cultural icons with passionate fan bases comparable to those of athletes and musicians.

The partnership and subsequent licensing program were brokered by Shane Mang's Landware Entertainment, Inc., acting as the licensing agent for the Laugh Factory.

For more information about the product, please visit: https://products.epochtoys.com/tradingcard/en-us/laugh-factory/

About Laugh Factory:

Founded in 1979 by Jamie Masada, Laugh Factory is one of the most widely recognized comedy brands in the world, dedicated to spreading joy and laughter. Laugh Factory has also supported its community through free holiday meals, benefit events, and Laugh Factory Comedy Camp, which has created hope and opportunity for at-risk youth for over 40 years.

Laugh Factory

8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046

www.laughfactory.com

About EPOCH Company LTD:

Founded in 1958, EPOCH Company Ltd is a Japanese toys, games, puzzles, collectibles, and trading card company known for globally best-selling proprietary brands Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters and AquaBeads, as well as licensed with leading entertainment, anime, movie, and sports properties.

EPOCH Company LTD

2-2-2 Komagata, Taito-ku, Tokyo 111-8618

www.epoch.jp

https://products.epochtoys.com/tradingcard/en-us/laugh-factory/

CONTACT: For Epoch—Jamie Kiskis at [email protected] or (619) 742-5477

For Laugh Factory—Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY