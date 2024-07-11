Laugh Factory Announces Major Expansion Plans

New Leadership and Vision - Laugh Factory welcomes David Fuhrer as its new President. David's collaboration with Laugh Factory marks a pivotal moment in the brand's expansion into new horizons of entertainment, licensing, new media and unique intellectual property. With a career in the global toy industry generating sales surpassing $1 billion, David brings an unparalleled blend of creativity, business acumen, and brand-building expertise.

John Weiser joins as Head of Entertainment. John spent 33 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment as President of Distribution and First Run Television where he represented feature films and television shows for Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Jeff Garlin, David Spade, Kevin James, and Garry Shandling. John's responsibilities include developing TV shows, films, and streaming content.

About Laugh Factory - Founded in 1979, the iconic Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter through its clubs, its online presence and developing new comedic talents. Laugh Factory's Comedy Camp has created hope for at-risk youth for more than 40 years. Laugh Factory has also supported the community for more than four decades by providing free holiday feasts and special broadcasts, streaming and special events supporting social justice and other worthy causes.

