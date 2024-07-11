Laugh Factory Announces Major Expansion Plans

News provided by

LAUGH FACTORY

Jul 11, 2024, 12:32 ET

New management, global growth, and innovative entertainment ventures to transform the iconic comedy brand

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood icon Laugh Factory announces a new chapter under founder Jamie Masada. With new management and an ambitious expansion plan, significant growth and innovation are on the horizon.

New Leadership and Vision - Laugh Factory welcomes David Fuhrer as its new President. David's collaboration with Laugh Factory marks a pivotal moment in the brand's expansion into new horizons of entertainment, licensing, new media and unique intellectual property. With a career in the global toy industry generating sales surpassing $1 billion, David brings an unparalleled blend of creativity, business acumen, and brand-building expertise.

John Weiser joins as Head of Entertainment. John spent 33 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment as President of Distribution and First Run Television where he represented feature films and television shows for Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Jeff Garlin, David Spade, Kevin James, and Garry Shandling. John's responsibilities include developing TV shows, films, and streaming content.

About Laugh Factory - Founded in 1979, the iconic Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter through its clubs, its online presence and developing new comedic talents. Laugh Factory's Comedy Camp has created hope for at-risk youth for more than 40 years. Laugh Factory has also supported the community for more than four decades by providing free holiday feasts and special broadcasts, streaming and special events supporting social justice and other worthy causes.

Laugh Factory Hollywood • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • (323) 656-1336
www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY

Also from this source

KRTH 101's 'Salute to the USO' Live Radiothon featuring Tiffany Haddish, Jo Koy and other top comedians to be held at Laugh Factory on June 27th from 6-10 am

KRTH 101's 'Salute to the USO' Live Radiothon featuring Tiffany Haddish, Jo Koy and other top comedians to be held at Laugh Factory on June 27th from 6-10 am

KRTH 101 radio's annual 'Salute to the USO' live radiothon will be held at the world-famous Laugh Factory Hollywood on Thursday, June 27 from 6 to 10 ...
Laugh Factory Plans to Acquire TikTok with a Mission to Transform it into a Global Beacon of Joy and Unity

Laugh Factory Plans to Acquire TikTok with a Mission to Transform it into a Global Beacon of Joy and Unity

The world-famous Laugh Factory is preparing to lead a group of elite investors aiming to seize an unprecedented opportunity made possible by a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics