LAUGH FACTORY OPENS ITS NEW CLUB AT HORSESHOE LAS VEGAS WITH SOLD-OUT SHOWS STARRING CONCRETE AND JAMIE KENNEDY

"Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, and we'll be bringing some special excitement to town this year." Post this

"We love Las Vegas, and we're very pleased to be back on the Strip," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "We believe our beautiful new club is ideally located for the many star comedians who wish to perform in Vegas, as well as people living in or visiting the area who wish to have a night of laughter and fun."

"We are proud to be in business at Horseshoe Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment, which is one of the leading brands in the hospitality industry," said Laugh Factory President David Fuhrer.

"Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, and we'll be bringing some special excitement to town this year," Masada said. "Our Laugh Factory Festival will feature top comedians bringing laughter and joy to venues throughout the city."

"At the Festival, we'll present Laugh Factory Awards to comics who have given their time and talents to help improve the lives of underprivileged kids and others," Masada said. "And we'll also do the 'Funniest Person in the World' contest this year. The finalists and their families and fans from around the globe will come to Las Vegas, where we will crown the funniest person of all. The last time we did this in 2019, more than 75 million people from around the world voted online for their favorite comic."

About Laugh Factory: For more than 45 years, Laugh Factory has conducted community outreach efforts to help those in need, such as its Comedy Camp (which has helped thousands of kids including Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes) to increase their confidence and self-esteem. Laugh Factory also feeds thousands of people each year with its free Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts and comedy shows and has raised tens of millions of dollars in fundraisers for charitable organizations at its clubs around the nation.

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

or Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY