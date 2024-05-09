Launch of the Direct Drive Turntable System SL-1200M7B -- A Collaboration between Technics and Lamborghini

NEWARK, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics is pleased to announce the launch of the SL-1200M7B, a model born from a collaboration with Lamborghini. The SL-1200M7B is a special-edition model based on the SL-1200MK7/SL-1210MK7 DJ models from the SL-1200 turntable series, of which more than 3.5 million units have been sold to date. The SL-1200M7B comes with a vinyl record featuring the engine sounds of various flagship Lamborghini cars, and a slipmat and stickers with exclusive designs. Availability for the US will begin in July 2024.

Pursuing an emotive sound that touches any enthusiast's heart

Despite coming from completely different markets, looking back on their approximately 60-year history, both Automobili Lamborghini and Technics share similarities in their underlying corporate cultures. Both engage in thorough technological development using unique ideas to provide customers with unforgettable experiences and are uncompromising in their approach to manufacturing.

Sound is another characteristic element of the two brands. With the overwhelming elation provided by the engine sounds of Automobili Lamborghini and the rich audio experience presented by Technics' audio solutions, both brands have sought to develop sounds that stimulate the customer.

This collaboration was born from the commonalities between the brands' concepts and sound making initiatives.

Direct Drive Turntable System SL-1200M7B

The functions of the SL-1200M7B are based on the SL-1200MK7/SL-1210MK7 models, while the design is influenced by Lamborghini's iconic Y-shape. The three colors used in the design are inspired by three iconic Lamborghini colors: Arancio Apodis, Verde Shock, and Giallo Athon.

Purchasers of the SL-1200M7B will be treated to an exclusive gift in the form of a vinyl record featuring the powerful engine and driving sounds of the following five flagship V12 models, recorded especially for this purpose. The vinyl itself is a picture disc with an image of a tire from Lamborghini's latest model, the Revuelto. Customers can enjoy listening to the engine sounds as the tire spins atop the turntable.

Recorded Engine Sounds

400GT 2+2

Miura SV

25th Anniversary Countach

Diablo 6.0 SE

Murcielago LP 640

Revuelto

Purchasers of the SL-1200M7B will also receive a slipmat featuring the Lamborghini logo and two stickers: one with a Lamborghini logo and the other with a Technics logo.

Features of the SL-1200M7B

Coreless direct drive motor achieving stable rotation free of cogging and powerful torque

Highly sensitive, yet robust tonearm accurately reading the signal engraved in the record groove

Two-layer structure platter with improved vibration damping performance

High rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator for thorough shut-out of all vibrations, even during harsh operation conditions

Starting torque/brake speed adjustment function

Pitch control function enables accurate and stable pitch adjustment

Reverse play function expands the flexibility of DJ playing styles

Stylus illuminator featuring a high-brightness and long-life LED

About Automobili Lamborghini

Established in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is a world-famous luxury sports car brand. The Lamborghini Miura, which went on sale in 1966, was labeled as the world's first supercar for its outstanding performance and breathtaking design. Since then, Lamborghini has produced numerous epoch-making supercars such as the Countach in 1974, the Diablo in 1990, the Murcielago in 2001, and the Aventador in 2011, establishing a leading position in the car industry in the process. Lamborghini supercars have continued to wow and attract car enthusiasts in every era.

About Technics

The Technics brand was established in the same era in 1965. Beginning with the Technics 1 speaker, the brand has gone on to develop revolutionary audio products and technologies, including amps, players, and tuners. In particular, the direct-drive turntable was an industry gamechanger, laying the foundation for today's DJ and club music scenes. Today, in a diverse music scene that favors both analog and digital audio, Technics continues to lead the market as a comprehensive audio brand.

Technics

Automobili Lamborghini

